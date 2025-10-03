This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

Los Angeles groans with architectural history, not least in the form of its Spanish Revival homes – a style that flourished during the 20th century. Think clay tile roofs, white stucco walls, arched doorways, exposed wooden beams, carved doors and wrought ironwork – all evoking a romanticised vision of early Spanish and Mexican California.

Interior design studio Ome Dezin was tasked with restoring one such home – and delivered a thoughtful resurrection that captures the nostalgic essence of 1950s LA. Partnering with content creator Marco Zamora – who is currently renovating his own Spanish-style home – the studio crafted an interior that feels soothing, breezy and quintessentially European.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

Located in the historic Outpost Estates neighbourhood, the home honours its architectural roots while embracing a modern design sensibility. Old-world European-Spanish textures are elevated with contemporary, clean-lined touches.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

The palette is a moody wash of earthy neutrals that calm the nervous system, evoked through deep-stained woods, terracotta tiles and marble. The warmth of natural materials lends soul, while flashes of stainless steel introduce a sophisticated tension.

Each room is layered with a rich, characterful mix of vintage and modern pieces. Items from Amsterdam Modern and Ruemmler mingle with rugs from Lulu and Georgia and Nordic Knots, accented by found treasures from local and European flea markets. The overall aesthetic is refined and restrained, punctuated by exquisite details that demonstrate how a few thoughtful elements can make a greater impact than visual excess.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

In true Spanish Revival fashion, the outdoors are as integral as the indoors – the style did originate from a Mediterranean climate, after all, often incorporating courtyards, patios and loggias. Ome Dezin extended the backyard with a deck that floats above a canyon, connected to a tucked-away outdoor kitchen nestled among lush greenery and towering trees. Winding paths lead to hidden corners of the property, eventually unveiling a meditation hut perched high in the hills with views that feel transcendent.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

Every decision that Ome Dezin has made, from material to object selection, reflects a respect for heritage balanced with a clear-eyed sense of the present. Thus, this home doesn't chase trends or cling to the past, but occupies a thoughtful middle ground.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz)