Tekla’s first candles come in sculptural ceramic vessels
Tekla’s new candle collection features evocative scents and is created in collaboration with Irish ceramicist Sara Flynn
Tekla debuts a new collection of candles, marking the home textile brand's first foray into home scent. The collection is created in collaboration with Irish ceramicist Sara Flynn, whose hand-shaped, organic vessels have long inspired the Tekla founder and creative director Charlie Hedin
Tekla’s sculptural candles
The three scents, each with a distinctive ceramic vessel, are developed to explore the relationship between place and memory, and are also available as refills. The launch is an opportunity for Tekla to expand its reach beyond textiles and into a more intimate, yet deeper sphere of domestic comfort and luxury.
The candles feature three scents: Vasta, a dark and smoky scent dominated by fresh wood notes, reminiscent of being in a sauna; Kōdō, whose notes of cardamom, carrot and fig are combined to evoke the atmosphere of incense burning in a temple; and Flore, which as the name suggests is created to bring to mind a meadow in summer, with notes of citrus and bergamot
'Developing the scents for this collection was a deeply personal experience, as we tried to capture the essence of places and memories that have inspired the brand’s story,' says Hedin. 'I’m proud of the three distinct fragrances this has resulted in and what they evoke for us.'
Hedin worked closely with Flynn on the three vessels accompanying the launch. The Irish ceramicist's designs are an ideal match for Tekla, with their sinuous forms and precise artistry. The ceramic objects, with Flynn's distinctive pinched surfaces, form shapes that reflect a textile's folds and creases, a subtle nod to Tekla's collections.
The collaboration, adds Hedin, 'brings a new level of artisanal craft to the brand, inviting all to elevate their home comfort'.
'Collaborating with Tekla was an exciting challenge,' adds Flynn. 'Translating the intricate folds and contours of my one-off sculptural vessels into a functional object pushed me into new creative territory. Working so closely with Tekla and the production team was crucial to producing the final form; designed, made and finished with care.'
The Tekla candles are available from teklafabrics.com and in-store at Tekla Copenhagen from 29 September 2025, €250, with candle refills at €75
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
