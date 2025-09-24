Tekla debuts a new collection of candles, marking the home textile brand's first foray into home scent. The collection is created in collaboration with Irish ceramicist Sara Flynn, whose hand-shaped, organic vessels have long inspired the Tekla founder and creative director Charlie Hedin

Tekla’s sculptural candles

(Image credit: courtesy Tekla)

The three scents, each with a distinctive ceramic vessel, are developed to explore the relationship between place and memory, and are also available as refills. The launch is an opportunity for Tekla to expand its reach beyond textiles and into a more intimate, yet deeper sphere of domestic comfort and luxury.

The candles feature three scents: Vasta, a dark and smoky scent dominated by fresh wood notes, reminiscent of being in a sauna; Kōdō, whose notes of cardamom, carrot and fig are combined to evoke the atmosphere of incense burning in a temple; and Flore, which as the name suggests is created to bring to mind a meadow in summer, with notes of citrus and bergamot

(Image credit: Courtesy Tekla)

'Developing the scents for this collection was a deeply personal experience, as we tried to capture the essence of places and memories that have inspired the brand’s story,' says Hedin. 'I’m proud of the three distinct fragrances this has resulted in and what they evoke for us.'

Sara Flynn at work on one of her vessels (Image credit: Courtesy Tekla)

Hedin worked closely with Flynn on the three vessels accompanying the launch. The Irish ceramicist's designs are an ideal match for Tekla, with their sinuous forms and precise artistry. The ceramic objects, with Flynn's distinctive pinched surfaces, form shapes that reflect a textile's folds and creases, a subtle nod to Tekla's collections.

The collaboration, adds Hedin, 'brings a new level of artisanal craft to the brand, inviting all to elevate their home comfort'.

(Image credit: courtesy Tekla)

'Collaborating with Tekla was an exciting challenge,' adds Flynn. 'Translating the intricate folds and contours of my one-off sculptural vessels into a functional object pushed me into new creative territory. Working so closely with Tekla and the production team was crucial to producing the final form; designed, made and finished with care.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Tekla candles are available from teklafabrics.com and in-store at Tekla Copenhagen from 29 September 2025, €250, with candle refills at €75