Hye the Store, a boutique celebrating the best of South Korean and Asian craft and creativity, has just opened in Copenhagen’s Nordhavn. It’s a welcome addition to a revitalised northern harbourside district already home to design destinations including The Audo boutique hotel, Gubi and Kvadrat showrooms, BIG’s headquarters and JAJA Architects’ Park’n’Play – a red playground perched on the rooftop of a giant car park.

A serene space surrounded by contemporary buildings, Hye Store was opened last June in a red-brick warehouse by Hyeyoung Hwang, a former Seoul-based editor with a longstanding interest in South Korean and Japanese craft. The minimalist space brings together craft, design objects, apparel and accessories from all around Asia, with a focus on independent makers and small brands.

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

‘Living with Korean and Japanese objects has brought many small moments of pleasure to my own daily life, and I wanted to share that experience with others,’ says Hwang. ‘These are beautiful, functional pieces made by people who work quietly and with great dedication in their own workshops.’

Living with Korean and Japanese objects has brought many small moments of pleasure to my own daily life, and I wanted to share that experience with others Hyeyoung Hwang

Hye’s debut collection showcased the work of 15 South Korean artists and brands, such as Taesoo Kim’s traditional sabal bowls; Studio EAEA’s gently curved cherry wood cutting boards; CYS’ rounded stainless steel cutlery; as well as the hand-carved pieces of Korean woodworkers Kyungwon Hwang and Hongjun Park, whose creations perfectly reflect the boutique’s approach: ‘Their work has soft, organic forms, feels comfortable to use, and brings a calm, understated beauty to a space,’ says Hwang.

‘Mosi’ moon jars by Artbo Studio (Image credit: Mineun Kim)

One of the objects that receives the most attention and questions in the shop at the moment is the ‘Mosi’ moon jar by Artbo Studio, founded by Los Angeles-based Korean artist Yejin Shin. The handmade textile art object is crafted from mosi, a traditional Korean ramie fabric, and can be displayed as a sculptural tabletop object or used as a small vase.

‘As a Korean, the moon jar shape is very familiar to me,’ says Hwang. ‘What I find especially interesting is seeing those people who may not know the history behind it, or who are encountering it for the first time, feel instinctively drawn to it. It shows how a traditional form can be reinterpreted in a contemporary context and still resonate across cultures.’

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

Hwang’s focus is clearly on beautiful, quiet objects from Asia that can find a natural place in European daily life: ‘When I select products from Korea and other parts of Asia, I always consider how naturally they might fit into homes and everyday life beyond Asia. Beauty is important, of course, but I am equally drawn to objects and products that are practical, tactile, and easy to live with.’

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As well as crafts and homeware, the boutique presents apparel and accessories by brands such as Oy, and unique collaborations with Asian artisans. Hwang will also soon introduce Hye’s own original designs, made in South Korea; the first to launch this year will be placemats and coasters made from traditional mosi (ramie) and sambe (hemp) fabrics.

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

‘Alongside these product launches, I hope to continue creating experiences around the objects we introduce, through tea gatherings, dinners, and other events,’ she says. ‘I hope people discover not only the objects themselves, but also the rituals, atmosphere, and ways of living that surround them.’

Building long-lasting relationships with creatives is key: Hwang selects each piece after taking the time to speak with each maker, to learn about their process and the stories behind their creations. The selected objects might even help you see your home and daily routine differently, says Hwang: ‘We believe in the power of ordinary items to inspire your daily life, making every moment a little more meaningful.’

Århusgade 128H, Copenhagen

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)

(Image credit: Mineun Kim)