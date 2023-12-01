Hella Jongerius named Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023
The Dutch designer received the Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023 accolade alongside creatives from different disciplines
Dutch designer Hella Jongerius was named Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023, during a ceremony in London. Jongerius was chosen by the Trustee Board of the British Royal Society of the Arts (RSA), who recognised her pioneering approach to design and the influence of her work across the industry.
As part of the nomination, Jongerius is among the designers who can join the Association of the Faculty of Royal Designers for Industry, bringing together leading figures from all fields of design. Jongerius was celebrated during a ceremony on 30 November 2023, alongside illustrator Christoph Niemann and landscape designer Kate Orff.
Hella Jongerius Honorary Royal Designer for Industry
The annual accolade is awarded to designers across all disciplines who have achieved ‘sustained design excellence, work of aesthetic value and significant benefit to society’. The award was established in 1936 and comprises only 200 designers at any given time.
Jongerius founded her design studio, Jongeriuslab, in 1993, and has since become one of the leading designers of her generation, her work recognisable for the in-depth study of colour (which was also explored through the ‘Breathing Colour’ exhibition at London's Design Museum in 2017). Her design clients have included Vitra and Maharam, and among her most memorable projects are the interiors for the Delegates’ Lounge of the United Nations Headquarters, which she designed in 2013.
Among her most recent projects was ‘Woven Cosmos’, an exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau presenting a new direction in her work, focusing on weaving to explore sustainability, social responsibility, spirituality and ‘the healing function of objects’.
'The “Royal Designers” are responsible for designing the world around us, enriching our cultural heritage, driving innovation, inspiring creativity in others and improving our quality of life,' reads a note accompanying the announcement. Fellow Honorary Royal Designers for Industry include Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec, Li Edelkoort, Naoto Fukasawa and Yirjo Kukkapuro.
royaldesignersforindustry.org
jongeriuslab.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
It’s back with a double helping of provocation and praise. We have plumped up this year’s Power List to a meaty two-ton’s worth of carefully measured rankings, an upscaled calibration of design achievement. As we strongly suspected, last year’s Power 100 caused a considerable stir and provoked strong words. And, as last month’s editor’s letter made clear, even alarming threats of revenge and recrimination. So this year, unchastened, we thought we would do it all again, but double the dose. To mark our 200th issue, the power 100 has become 200. Or rather 100+100 (normal disservice will be resumed next year). And, in a self-congratulatory nod to our keen eye for talent and perhaps the propulsive effect we have had on nascent design careers, we have trawled the Wallpaper* archives, retraced our expert truffling and recovered the debut appearances of future Power Listers. (Look out for long-lost hair, unlined faces and eyes undimmed).
