Hella Jongerius named Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023

Dutch designer Hella Jongerius was named Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023, during a ceremony in London. Jongerius was chosen by the Trustee Board of the British Royal Society of the Arts (RSA), who recognised her pioneering approach to design and the influence of her work across the industry.

As part of the nomination, Jongerius is among the designers who can join the Association of the Faculty of Royal Designers for Industry, bringing together leading figures from all fields of design. Jongerius was celebrated during a ceremony on 30 November 2023, alongside illustrator Christoph Niemann and landscape designer Kate Orff.

Hella Jongerius Honorary Royal Designer for Industry

Coloured Vases series (Image credit: Luke Hayes)

The annual accolade is awarded to designers across all disciplines who have achieved ‘sustained design excellence, work of aesthetic value and significant benefit to society’. The award was established in 1936 and comprises only 200 designers at any given time.

Jongerius founded her design studio, Jongeriuslab, in 1993, and has since become one of the leading designers of her generation, her work recognisable for the in-depth study of colour (which was also explored through the ‘Breathing Colour’ exhibition at London's Design Museum in 2017). Her design clients have included Vitra and Maharam, and among her most memorable projects are the interiors for the Delegates’ Lounge of the United Nations Headquarters, which she designed in 2013.

Jongerius holds a silk-screen print sketch, part of her Woven Systems series for the ‘Woven Cosmos’ exhibition (Image credit: Dan Ipp)

Among her most recent projects was ‘Woven Cosmos’, an exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau presenting a new direction in her work, focusing on weaving to explore sustainability, social responsibility, spirituality and ‘the healing function of objects’.

'The “Royal Designers” are responsible for designing the world around us, enriching our cultural heritage, driving innovation, inspiring creativity in others and improving our quality of life,' reads a note accompanying the announcement. Fellow Honorary Royal Designers for Industry include Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec, Li Edelkoort, Naoto Fukasawa and Yirjo Kukkapuro.

royaldesignersforindustry.org

jongeriuslab.com