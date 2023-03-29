Grown-up bohemia comes to Ibiza in the redesigned Gran Hotel Montesol

Ibiza's Gran Hotel Montesol has been brought back to life by the Experimental Group, which has completed an extensive redesign of the elegant hospitality destination.

Gran Hotel Montesol: interiors by Dorothée Meilichzon

(Image credit: Karel Balas)

Bohemian style meets classic codes in designer Dorothée Meilichzon’s interior, in a nod to the roots of the neo-colonial building originally built in 1933. The distinctive exterior makes a stately foil for the whimsical touches within, from masks on the wall created by Mallorca-based Anna Alexandra, to ‘Playdough Stools’ by Diego Faivre and a plethora of moon carvings and brass suns, set against a backdrop of calming hues in greys, greens and pastels.

Hospitality takes centre stage, with a rooftop cocktail bar offering views of Dalt Vila acting as a haven from Ibiza nightlife. In Café Montesol, chef Alex Larrea is at the helm, utilising local produce for a changing selection of tapas. ‘After the Levantine influences of the Sabbaba pop-up at Montesol Experimental last summer, we wanted to return to the roots of Spanish cuisine and hospitality: a large café offering a tapas menu at all hours, dished out from the counter or on the terrace,’ says co-founder and partner at Experimental Group, Olivier Bon.



(Image credit: Karel Balas)

Also new this year is a boutique selling accessories and clothes from designers both based in Spain and internationally, including jewellery by Gas Bijoux, leather bags from Malababa, Pared Eyewear sunglasses and handmade scarves and ponchos from Aurea Fibra Nativa.

The redeveloped hotel marks the latest opening from the Experimental Group, founded in 2007 by Olivier Bon, Pierre-Charles Cros, and Romée de Goriainoff. It joins hotels across London (see the Henrietta), the Cotswolds, Biarritz, Paris, Ibiza, Menorca, and Venice, alongside Experimental Cocktail Clubs in Paris, London (also see Stereo Covent Garden), Venice, and Verbier.

experimentalgroup.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Karel Balas)

(Image credit: Karel Balas)

(Image credit: Karel Balas)