Gabriella Crespi furniture and lighting demonstrate the designer's timeless appeal

Milanese gallery Nilufar presents an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Italian design luminary Gabriella Crespi (until 25 January 2024). This immersive exhibition celebrates Crespi's enduring legacy in the design world and her town's role in nurturing her creativity.

Gabriella Crespi: grand dame of design

Born in 1922, Gabriella Crespi was known for her unique design philosophy characterised by understated elegance and futuristic elements. In the 1970s and '80s, she followed a unique creative path, steering clear of prevailing artistic trends and creating a novel aesthetic.

Her iconic 'Rising Sun' collection is a testament to her ability to transform simplicity into functional art. Crespi's creations were defined by a fusion of artistic vision and meticulous craftsmanship, with natural materials like bamboo, rattan, and bronze imbued with symbolism.

The exhibition at Nilufar showcases her masterful 'Fungo,' 'Obelisco,' 'Caleidoscopio,' and 'Scudo' lamps, along with the intricate 'Plurimi' collection, highlighting her innovative and versatile spirit. Additionally, the exhibition features contemporary luminous creations by Maximilian Marchesani, creating a dynamic dialogue between past and present.

The enduring appeal of Crespi’s work emphasises even more the timeless nature of her production. Nina Yashar, Nilufar’s owner, has been collecting her works over the years, and this exhibition underscores the convergence of artistic expression and design appreciation.

'Gabriella Crespi continues to occupy a somewhat enigmatic place in the realm of mid-century Italian design,' says Yashar. 'Her sculptural furniture, lighting, and ornamental pieces exude an unmistakable air of sophistication, handcrafted in exquisite materials, and designed without mass appeal in mind. This exhibition celebrates her unique vision, casting a spotlight on the artisanal elegance that characterizes her work.'

'Gabriella Crespi' is on view until 25 January 2024

Gabriella Crespi: furniture and lighting

