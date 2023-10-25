Gabriella Crespi furniture and lighting demonstrate the designer's timeless appeal
'Gabriella Crespi' curated by Nilufar founder Nina Yashar is on view at the Milanese gallery's via della Spiga location until 25 January 2024
Milanese gallery Nilufar presents an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Italian design luminary Gabriella Crespi (until 25 January 2024). This immersive exhibition celebrates Crespi's enduring legacy in the design world and her town's role in nurturing her creativity.
Gabriella Crespi: grand dame of design
Born in 1922, Gabriella Crespi was known for her unique design philosophy characterised by understated elegance and futuristic elements. In the 1970s and '80s, she followed a unique creative path, steering clear of prevailing artistic trends and creating a novel aesthetic.
Her iconic 'Rising Sun' collection is a testament to her ability to transform simplicity into functional art. Crespi's creations were defined by a fusion of artistic vision and meticulous craftsmanship, with natural materials like bamboo, rattan, and bronze imbued with symbolism.
The exhibition at Nilufar showcases her masterful 'Fungo,' 'Obelisco,' 'Caleidoscopio,' and 'Scudo' lamps, along with the intricate 'Plurimi' collection, highlighting her innovative and versatile spirit. Additionally, the exhibition features contemporary luminous creations by Maximilian Marchesani, creating a dynamic dialogue between past and present.
The enduring appeal of Crespi’s work emphasises even more the timeless nature of her production. Nina Yashar, Nilufar’s owner, has been collecting her works over the years, and this exhibition underscores the convergence of artistic expression and design appreciation.
'Gabriella Crespi continues to occupy a somewhat enigmatic place in the realm of mid-century Italian design,' says Yashar. 'Her sculptural furniture, lighting, and ornamental pieces exude an unmistakable air of sophistication, handcrafted in exquisite materials, and designed without mass appeal in mind. This exhibition celebrates her unique vision, casting a spotlight on the artisanal elegance that characterizes her work.'
'Gabriella Crespi' is on view until 25 January 2024
Nilufar
via della Spiga, 32
20121, Milan
Gabriella Crespi: furniture and lighting
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
