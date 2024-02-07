Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez’s home in Mexico City is the backdrop for Nilufar’s contemporary design exhibition
Nilufar and cc-tapis take over the iconic Mexico house of Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez in collaboration with Studio 84, for an exhibition held during Zona Maco (until 11 February 2024)
Nilufar takes over the home of Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez, in Mexico City, for a design showcase in collaboration with rug company cc-tapis and Mexican design retailer Studio 84, which makes its debut with this project. Staged during Mexico City’s Art Week 2024, the exhibition is a display of gallery founder Nina Yashar's Open Edition project, a curated selection of contemporary furniture, objects and artworks that the gallery introduced in 2023.
Nilufar Open Editions and cc-tapis at Casa Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez
A key figure of Mexican architecture and culture, Ramírez Vásquez (1919-2013) was a modernist architect whose impact on Mexico City and beyond included iconic commercial, residential and public buildings. He was also committed to help preserve Mexico's cultural heritage through projects that would encourage social change and improve life in rural communities.
'I am honoured to have been welcomed into someone's home, invited to linger and be heard,' says Yashar. 'Javier [Ramírez Vásquez] recalls his father as a captivating conversationalist, and I see this showcase as a tribute to that legacy.'
The displays take over the house's wood-panelled rooms, in conversation with the unique architectural features, furniture and artwork. Among Nilufar's selections is the ‘Necklace’ ceiling glass lamp by Analogia Project, ‘Piero’ wall lamps by Vibeke Fonnesberg Schmidt, 3D-printed objects by Dutch artist Audrey Large, vases by Sophie Dries and a selection of modular pieces by Lebanese studio David/Nicolas.
Throughout the house, the design collections are accompanied by a series of unique rug designs created for cc-tapis by British designer Bethan Laura Wood. A company known for its wide creative sensibilities, and collaborations with some of today's most exciting names in design, cc-tapis is a fitting companion for Nilufar's Mexican showcase. 'To be able to combine cc-tapis rugs, which are made in Nepal and designed by Lebanese and English designers, in the home of one of the most iconic Mexican architects, together with Nilufar is what makes this exhibition so unique,' says Daniele Lora, cc-tapis art director and partner. 'It’s an incredible combination of nationalities, cultures, aesthetics and history.'
'Design, at its core, is a dialogue – about society, the convergence of eras, routines and aspirations,' adds Yashar. 'It is a conversation that must unfold among its creators. This collaboration provides exactly that opportunity, affirming that the timeline of design is endlessly unfolding, navigating an imprecise and concurrently precise path through time. This scenario offered the ideal opportunity to announce our collaboration with Studio 84, whose work I've always admired and consider to be representative of our values.'
Until 11 February 2024
Casa Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez
Granizo 145 Colonia Jardines del Pedrega
Mexico City, Mexico
nilufar.com
cc-tapis.com
studio84.mx
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
