Kimy Gringoire’s ‘BigLoveCables’: heart-shaped seating and lighting, inspired by her jewellery designs
Kimy Gringoire’s ‘BigLoveCables’ exhibition in MASA’s Project Room, Mexico City, introduces lighting and seating inspired by a core symbol in her jewellery: the heart
Brussels-based Kimy Gringoire, whose jewellery designs push the boundaries of how body adornment can play with expectations, prominently figured the heart shape in her ‘Love Cables’ collection, released in 2022.
Those pieces, she says, were a wearable expression of a bigger idea. Around the time she was expecting her now three-year-old son, Rio, she thought about creating design objects that would translate how she interprets what love is about in materials closely connected to jewellery.
Mexico City’s MASA presents Kimy Gringoire: ‘BigLoveCables’
‘The first idea was seating’ she says. ‘A bench shaped like a vein. A vein is full – pulsing with blood and emotion, full of love.’ She showed a render to Inge Gelaude, a Belgian art director, who installed the bench, a tube light and wall-mounted works in a private exhibition space.
‘At the time it was too risky to make them in bronze or any other metal,’ Gringoire says. Instead, she produced wooden prototypes painted in high-gloss red. ‘In the end, it was perfect because I could play with the red, showing that it was not only about love, but also about blood. In the installation, the mounted ‘BigLoveCables’ seemed to run right through the wall, ‘proof that love is anarchic, it needs freedom. It doesn’t stay in a box. That was the narrative,’ says the designer.
Gringoire also showed renders to Age Salajõe, a co-founder of MASA, a design gallery located in Mexico City’s San Miguel Chapultepec neighbourhood.
‘I think the way Kimy designs her jewelry is just brilliant. The technicality and the multiple ways to use one piece is genius’, says Salajõe. ‘Some years ago, when Kimy briefly lived in Mexico City, we began a conversation about large-scale works, so when she finally sent me the renders of the “BigLoveCables” installation, I was thrilled. Just as she is clever with her jewellery designs, she is equally clever with her lighting and seating designs’.
Her time in the city, a year spanning 2018 and 2019, made its mark on Gringoire. ‘It’s where I found spirituality. When you go to the museum of archaeology [in Mexico City], you just have to cry when you see all those objects from Mayan culture, their beliefs. You can feel that same spirit in the craftsmanship, the food, the hospitality today, too. So going back there, making those heart-shaped metal pieces as I originally conceived them, means a lot to me.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
To produce the handmade pieces, Gringoire worked with craftspeople at a workshop north of Mexico City. Creating the sculpted forms from bronze and steel required two different processes. ‘One was similar to that of creating jewellery,’ she says. ‘It involves pouring the metal into a mould and letting it harden.’
The other method cuts the metal sheets into a pattern and bends and hammers them into the perfect curves her heart shapes require. ‘It takes four people to do this, and one maestro who finds the solutions of how to get the small heart to become bigger,’ explains Gringoire, referencing a large lamp that’s featured in MASA’s Project Room, with a widening diameter.
In the exhibition, Gringoire completes her series with one smaller-scale lamp in aluminium and a pair of limited-edition rings that feature a ‘Love Cable’ with its heart diameter gaping open on one side, giving the illusion of being embedded in the finger.
The discovery process that Gringoire set in motion through her spatial explorations rooted in jewellery seems to have come full circle at MASA – and she’s eager to continue exploring with a full heart.
‘Mexico gave me so much. When I see the pieces in the Project Room for the first time, I will be very emotional,’ she says. ‘It’s a culmination of sorts in a country that has fed me creatively. It’s an important chapter for me.’
‘Kimy Gringoire: BigLoveCables’ runs until 14 December at MASA in Mexico City.
Siska Lyssens has contributed to Wallpaper* since 2014, covering design in all its forms – from interiors to architecture and fashion. Now living in the U.S. after spending almost a decade in London, the Belgian journalist puts her creative branding cap on for various clients when not contributing to Wallpaper* or T Magazine.
-
Kia fields a pair of all-electric camping concepts, the PV5 WKNDR and EV9 ADVNTR
The 2024 SEMA show saw two new concept designs from Kia, exploring the art and function of the all-electric camping machine
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Mosaic Factory and Zyva Studio’s new furniture collection is inspired by cartoons
The Mosaic Factory x Zyva furniture collection is an ode to cartoons and the 1980s, its terrazzo tiles’ confetti-like detail nodding to the Memphis design movement
By Dominic Lutyens Published
-
With Bird, Andrea Arnold has created a whole new style of cinema
The director’s latest masterpiece has confounded critics, but only she could have created a social magical realist film that soars so high above dogmatic thinking
By Jordan Bassett Published
-
'Showcase how neurotic you are': ATRA's furniture wants you to experiment beyond the care label
Design and architecture studio ATRA presents 'CARE INSTRUCTIONS', an exhibition of playful pieces whereby clients can 'wrap up' a sofa to meditate in an electromagnetic chair
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Tour an artistic Mexico City home by Giancarlo Valle
At an art-filled Mexico City residence, New York designer Giancarlo Valle has put his own spin on the country’s traditional craft heritage
By Dan Howarth Published
-
One to Watch: Federico Stefanovich believes beauty is the life force for human connection in design
The Mexican designer Federico Stefanovich's new 'Folia' lighting collection at AGO Projects suggests a very bright future indeed
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez’s home in Mexico City is the backdrop for Nilufar’s contemporary design exhibition
Nilufar and cc-tapis take over the iconic Mexico house of Pedro Ramírez Vàzquez in collaboration with Studio 84, for an exhibition held during Zona Maco (until 11 February 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Masa Gallery launches inaugural Mexico City space with new solo shows
Brian Thoreen and Mario García Torres’ solo shows (until 8 April 2023) inaugurate Masa Gallery’s permanent new home in the heart of Mexico City
By Hannah Silver Published