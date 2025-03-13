Salone exclusive: Enzo Mari’s ‘Boomerang’ desk flies back into production

Gebrüder Thonet Vienna brings a lesser-known, marvellous Mari creation back to life as part of its Salone del Mobile 2025 collection to be unveiled in April

Enzo Mari desk
Enzo Mari's 'Boomerang' desk
(Image credit: Margherita Bonetti)
Hugo Macdonald's avatar
By
published
in Features

Gebrüder Thonet Vienna (GTV), the Viennese and Turin-based furniture manufacturer, is reissuing Enzo Mari’s ‘Boomerang’ desk for Salone del Mobile 2025, and you don’t need to be a furniture historian to be delighted by its return. The desk, which Mari originally designed for GTV in 2001, is a friendly, winking piece of furniture for the office or home – or home office. Mari may have been one of the more outspoken renegades of the Italian Maestri, but his legacy of nearly 2000 works over 60 active years, is united by an enduring endearment.

Enzo Mari desk

(Image credit: Margherita Bonetti)

The ‘Boomerang’ is self-evident: a curved glass surface rests on a boomerang-shaped beechwood plank, supported by four rounded legs. There is a child-like charm to the design but, like so much of Mari’s work, the desk’s simplicity belies its cleverness and warmth. By warmth, we mean specifically here the embrace of the curve, which holds its worker gently. This is not the power desk of a 1960s ad man or a 1980s yuppy. It has a democratic quality – a transparent surface – and the effect is to make its occupant approachable, perfect for receiving guests with the gentlest hint of authority, but not intimidating them. The clever people at GTV will likely have felt that it makes the perfect desk for a home office, which of course we are all seeking these days.

Enzo Mari desk

Enzo Mari's 'Boomerang' desk

(Image credit: Margherita Bonetti)

‘Play is not meant to pass the time, but to understand the world,’ Mari wrote. True to his words, he used a light touch to make serious statements about the ills of the design industry – its greed and consumerist gumption. One of Mari’s most celebrated projects was his ‘Autoprogettazione?’ tract from 1974 – a manual with instructions for building one’s own simple furniture from readily accessible materials. Mari sent the manual for free to anyone who wrote to him. The premise and promise of open source design lives on.

Gebruederthonetvienna.com

Enzo Mari desk

Enzo Mari's 'Boomerang' desk

(Image credit: Margherita Bonetti)
Hugo Macdonald
Hugo Macdonald
Global Design Director

Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸