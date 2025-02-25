Danish Architecture Center celebrates trailblazing 20th-century designer Nanna Ditzel
A new exhibition dedicated to the groundbreaking work of Nanna Ditzel opens in Copenhagen
The incomparable Danish designer Nanna Ditzel (1923-2005) once said, 'My time is too valuable for housekeeping'. A sentiment that in the mid-20th century reflected more than a personal preference, it was a challenge to the conventional roles expected of women at the time.
Ditzel’s refusal to be constrained by societal expectations was evident in her work and success as a furniture designer – a world that was (and still is) dominated by men – where she broke free from traditional design boundaries. A pioneer of 20th-century design, she focused on freedom of movement and inclusivity, prioritising the human body in her furniture and spaces. So ahead of her time was she, in fact, that in 2019, Danish brand Mater reissued a set of garden furniture she had designed alongside her husband Jørgen Ditzel. Originally launched in 1955, the table-and-chair collection was reimagined by Mater in ocean-waste plastic, the company scooping a Wallpaper* Design Award in the process.
This is why we are delighted to see a new exhibition dedicated to Ditzel's work now open at the Danish Architecture Center (DAC), running until 11 May 2025. ‘Nanna Ditzel: Breaking Free’ celebrates the Danish design pioneer’s visionary contributions and invites visitors to experience how her work reshaped the way we use and interact with spaces. The exhibition, located in the museum's Staircase Gallery space, is an immersive journey through Ditzel’s life and legacy, offering a rare opportunity to engage physically with her modular and flexible designs.
From her iconic ‘Hanging Egg' chair to the multifunctional 'Trisse' chair, the exhibition showcases a variety of Ditzel’s works that challenged traditional notions of furniture. Ditzel’s designs were not static objects but ‘living’ elements that allowed for flexibility, movement, and creativity. One of the highlights is her 'Villette' furniture landscape, created at her London studio Interspace, which merges furniture, surfaces, and colour to form a holistic experience. Also featured is the 'Fairy Tale Room', originally developed for the children's library in Lyngby, which reflects Ditzel's commitment to nurturing imagination and creativity in children through design.
The exhibition highlights Ditzel's ongoing relevance in contemporary design conversations, particularly in addressing today’s challenges around sustainability, flexibility, and inclusivity. ‘At DAC, we consider Ditzel's work as an important reminder of how design can shape our everyday lives,' notes senior curator Pernille Stockmarr. ‘Today, as we face the challenges brought on by climate change, urbanisation and the need for more sustainable solutions, it has become increasingly important to rethink the future of spaces and cities. Ditzel's flexible and innovative solutions can still inspire today’s architects and designers to think with flexibility, adaptability and long-term solutions as key elements.'
‘Nanna Ditzel: Breaking Free’ is on show until 11 May 2025 at the Danish Architecture Center (DAC), dac.dk
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
