Six Montana Furniture classics get a colourful makeover by Kimpop
Danish designers and TV personalities Kimpop give Montana Furniture's classic designs a colourful new look: ‘People will either love it or find it outside their comfort zone’
Montana Furniture has long championed flexibility with its modular systems, but its latest collaboration, with Danish design duo Kimpop – aka TV personalities Sofie Linde and Joakim Ingversen – pushes personalisation into bolder, more expressive territory. A new limited-edition series reimagines six of Montana’s classic furniture pieces with joyful, colour-clashing abandon.
Kimpop, known for its fearless use of colour and playful interior aesthetics, selected six Montana designs – including a dresser, a nightstand, and a bookcase – as blank canvases to showcase their vision. Each piece is transformed into a bold statement through a curated palette that balances instinct with intention.
'We selected some of Montana Furniture’s classic and versatile designs as a foundation for our creative exploration. Our goal was to infuse them with fresh energy through bold colour choices, while ensuring their functionality and aesthetic appeal remain intact,' say Linde and Ingversen.
Central to the collection is Pomelo, a soft pastel green that serves as the defining ‘red thread’ throughout. From there, Kimpop curated a palette designed to be both playful and cohesive, ensuring each piece stands out individually while the designs work harmoniously as a set.
The six designs are: ‘Kimpop Dash’, a wall-mounted shelf with a drawer; ‘Kimpop Dream’, a nightstand or side table on legs; ‘Kimpop Shelfie’, a mirror with a wide shelf-like frame; ‘Kimpop Show’, a wall-mounted bookcase; ‘Kimpop Box’, a storage box on castors; and ‘Kimpop Carry’, a dresser on legs.
For Montana Furniture, the collaboration is a chance to engage a new generation of design enthusiasts who aren’t afraid to embrace colour (and follows a similarly vibrant vinyl storage series, available in multiple hues). CEO Joakim Lassen explains: 'At Montana Furniture, we are always looking for ways to engage with our community of interior enthusiasts and colour lovers. Sofie and Joakim’s fearless approach to interior design – where they blend colours intuitively and curate eclectic combinations from different decades – is truly inspiring. Their playful, boundary-pushing aesthetic aligns perfectly with Montana Furniture’s ethos, making this collaboration a natural and exciting fit.'
While the collection might push the boundaries of what Montana’s audience has come to expect, Lassen welcomes the change. 'I expect that people will either love it or find it outside their comfort zone, and that’s completely fine,' he says. 'Our aim is to inspire and challenge conventional notions of how colour can be used in the home. We want to encourage people to embrace bold choices and show how colour can transform a space and a lifestyle.'
montanafurniture.com
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
