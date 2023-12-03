Shop independent design from these online destinations
The best curated online platforms to shop independent design, from designers’ artworks to furniture by emerging creatives
From designers' artworks to furniture by emerging creatives, we bring you the best curated online platforms to shop independent design. Browse our edit of online design shops offering emerging talent, vintage gems and undiscovered gems.
Best design shopping online
Alcova Design Shop
Milan (and now Miami) design event Alcova has been championing emerging creatives and makers since its inception in 2018. Now, the initiative led by Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima unveils its latest venture, an online design store featuring the best of Alcova, including specially commissioned objects (which will also be available from a new physical store in Milan) from collectible objects by experimental makers to artisan-made ceramics and covetable furniture – including Uma's candy-like furniture by Holloway Li.
Abask
If your taste leans towards the uniquely decorative, Abask is the place for you. Launched in 2022, it is currently fresh from its IRL debut at New York's Salon Art and Design, where it presented a selection of work by 100 makers, ranging from Carl Auböck to Osanna Visconti (and including a delicious antique and vintage section) A unique relationship with makers is what defines Abask, offering objects that have been exquisitely crafted with traditional techniques and a contemporary flair.
Verso
Verso launched in the Hamptons in 2022, and has since become a fast favourite for unique design objects and eclectic furniture. Operating as a multi-location, multi-channel design destination, Verso offers a selection of leading design brands (think Tacchini, Karakter, Gebrüder Thonet Vienna and more), as well as emerging and independent designers and makers from all over the globe.
Afternoon Light
Minya Quirk and Deirdre Maloney, the co-founders of Afternoon Light, know that it's no easy feat to find good design on a budget. Which is why they created a curated e-commerce platform that makes modern classics and covetable one-of-a-kind pieces as accessible as objects from rising independent designers. Bringing together an impressive range of recognisable brands and niche makers across categories as varied as furniture and lighting, pets and gifts, Afternoon Light is a welcome destination for discovery, regardless of whether you’re a design aficionado or not. Writer: Pei-Ru Keh
Wrong Shop
Designers dabbing in contemporary artworks are the modus operandi of The Wrong Shop, founded in 2011 by designer Sebastian Wrong. Selling limited edition prints, posters and original artworks, The Wrong Shop's line-up includes Ronan Bouroullec, Nathalie du Pasquier, Richard Woods and more. 'A bridge between the worlds of art and design, we exist to bring creativity into people’s lives and allow independent creatives to expand the boundaries of their practice,' reads the shop's statement.
Obakki
Designer and humanitarian Treana Peake started Obakki in 2005 as a lifestyle brand collaborating with and supporting artisans globally. With a focus on 'creating a more conscious world through the act of intentional living,' Obakki's offering includes tapestries by Gujarat weavers, Oaxacan clay objects and Japanese sumac candles. 'Obakki believes it is important to both understand and respect the process that goes into creating the objects that are included in one’s life,' says its founder. 'Everything curated by Obakki has been handcrafted and produced in partnership with a global network of world-class artisans – real people making products that bring meaning and connection to your home.'
Atelier 100
Atelier100 is an online destination dedicated to the work of emerging creatives whose work is produced within 100km from London. They describe themselves as 'a think tank and a store all rolled into one, [with the] aim to discover and support emerging, London-based creatives by helping them bring their products to life, and inspiring local communities to shop close to home.' Among the store's highlights are Andu Masebo's tubular metal chair, sculptural door stops by Yasmin Lennon Chong, and accessories by Six Dots.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
