Annual design exhibition Alcova announces Miami edition
Alcova Miami will make its debut between 5-9 December 2023, as the first international edition of the fuorisalone design destination
Alcova Miami was announced as the first international edition of annual design exhibition Alcova, set to make its debut between 5-9 December 2023 to coincide with Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach.
Based on a concept of highlighting and transforming historically rich, abandoned spaces, Alcova was launched as a curated exhibition by curators Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima, and locations in Milan so far have included a former military hospital, a slaughterhouse and panettone factory.
Alcova Miami: what to expect
The first Miami edition of Alcova marks a new era for the design event, which aims to connect with a new international audience and highlight the city's unique architectural heritage.
'We are excited to bring Alcova to Miami, a city renowned as one of the most important international platforms for art and design,' said Ciuffi and Grima in a note introducing the new edition. 'We are convinced that Miami’s unique urban fabric, rich in traces of a vibrant architectural history, is the perfect place to create a dynamic platform that fosters meaningful connections and interactions between exhibitors and visitors.'
As with the Milan editions of the show, Alcova Miami will offer a panoramic view over emerging creatives and new design thinking, with experimental manufacturing approaches and imaginative solutions to today's pressing issues. The exhibition will showcase emerging and established designers and brands, serving as a platform for collaboration and engagement.
Conclude the curators: 'Alcova Miami will offer a fresh perspective and an opportunity to present new forms of practice in a city that has always embraced a freethinking approach to design.'
Alcova Miami will take place from 5-9 December 2023
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
