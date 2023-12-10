Alcova's Miami debut embodies the city's mix of chill and speed
Inside the Miami debut of Milanese design show Alcova, set within the iconic 1950s Selena Gold Rush Motel
Jumping across the pond for their first edition outside of Milan, Alcova smartly chose Miami. For founders Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima, this crossroad of diversity and unconventional lifestyle made it the perfect location. For the locals, it offered a taste of better things to come for the ever-evolving Miami Art Week. Known for showing in unexpected derelict spaces during Salone, the collective of young designers, studios, and innovators, checked-in at the Selena Gold Rush Motel— a funky 50s iconic restoration and one of many that are becoming more popular along Biscayne Boulevard.
Inside Alcova Miami debut
Alcova naturally embodied the Miami mix of chill and speed that makes it such a fun place to have nowhere to be. The long poolside corridors accompanied by the gentle hum of wall unit ACs were a nice backdrop for the throngs of lost sweaty souls drawn into random rooms, moving to the tune of the designers’ siren call, all in search of unexpected treasure.
Leonard Bessemer’s LA based studio Objects for Objects deserves a prize for the wild and wonderful 'Trophy Room’. Using otherwise discarded trophy parts, taste-maker Bessemer, skillfully repurposed them into quirky and elegant chairs, tables, mirrors, floor lamps, sconces and a statement bookshelf with trophy toppers as detailed jewels.
Alcova Project Space’s theme of ‘Digital Ornamentalism’ hammered that virtual aesthetic back into the physical world with meticulously designed objects crafted with long-enduring techniques of old, merging the tangible and intangible.
China born designer Jialun Xiong’s first solo space, ‘Before the Eclipse’, made a statement with her signature dark moody gradient, bathing the space with meditative vibes, blurring the lines between stunning light compositions and beautifully abstracted devices floating in negative space.
‘Uncharted’ - made up of Forma Rosa Studio, Caleb Ferris, NJ Roseti, Studio Sam Klemick, Tristan Louis Marsh, and Wallpaper Projects - presented strangely familiar and firmly functional objects cohabiting harmoniously in one, moody, psychedelic den.
Lastly, former Wallpaper* Designers of the Year Objects of Common Interest delighted with Dry Garden. A resin-based sculptural seating collection reminiscent of candy coloured faceted gems or pigmented glycerin rocks glowing through the light and celebrating the vibrant city and its timeless colours.
Selina Gold Dust Motel
7700 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, Maria Sobrino spent seven years with Wallpaper* as an interiors stylist. These days you can find her enjoying a dinner al fresco at her Miami MiMo apartment on Biscayne Bay, or riding her scooter around Miami in search of beautiful things, both exterior and interior.
