Sweeping arches and tropical greenery, Fendi's Miami flagship store nods to its Roman roots
Fendi’s flagship boutique reopens in Miami's Design District after an extensive renovation and major expansion; take a peek
Sometimes, it’s the most unexpected combinations that yield the most remarkable results. A case in point: Italian fashion house Fendi’s enduring connection with Miami. For the first major fashion brand to champion the city’s art and design scene – Fendi has had a committed presence at Design Miami since 2008, and was one of the first luxury brands to set up shop in the city’s Design District – it’s a bond that goes way back. Now, showcasing just how perfectly the city’s fluorescent energy complements the maison's deep Roman roots, Fendi’s Miami flagship boutique reopens in the Design District after an extensive renovation and major expansion.
Inside Fendi's Miami flagship store
At more than double its original size – now 6,700-plus sq ft – the store sits at 150 NE 40th Street and is the brand’s second-largest US store after New York. Featuring four Roman-inspired arches and custom-made glass bricks evoking ocean waves, the effect – particularly after dusk – is dramatic. An external gallery, lined with pastel-pink tiles featuring the FF logo, is surrounded by tropical greenery.
Step inside and straight onto a marble floor inspired by the historical Temple of Venus in Rome, a mix of Patagonia and Travertine marbles in subtle geometric patterns. Ribbed Travertine walls, pale metallic accents and a custom-designed table by Roberto Sironi in Rima marble, bring layers of texture and intrigue.
Hand-tufted carpets in Miami’s signature champagne pinks and greens palette echo the curves of the Tiber River. Here, Fendi’s Women’s leather goods and accessories are given ample room to sing, while unique furniture pieces like the ‘Jia’ chairs by Atelier de Troupe and StudioTwentySeven’s ‘Marula’ chair keep things comfortable.
The second level is reached via a sweeping walnut staircase. Here, more StudioTwentySeven pieces anchor the menswear space.
More retail design to explore
The women’s section features a stunning, handmade, retro-fused glass wall that continues the arch motif from the exterior, and furniture from Fendi Casa. In the VIP area, pink-toned fringe curtains are set against a stainless steel backdrop and a concrete art piece by Edoardo Piermattei.
As the sun sets on a year of massive change for Fendi, including the departures of both CEO Serge Brunschwig and designer Kim Jones, who stepped down after four years as artistic director, the Miami store marks the beginning of a new era as well as the brand's upcoming centenary year in 2025.
Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, who succeeded Brunschwig as CEO last June, joined Sylvia Venturini Fendi in Miami for the opening. Next up for Fendi is a coed fashion show at Milan Fashion Week in February, coinciding with the reopening of Spazio Fendi in Milan.
