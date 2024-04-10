Fendi Casa's new sofa turns the brand's logo into three-dimensional elements
‘F-Affaire’ sofa, by Fendi Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
Up until Karl Lagerfeld joined the brand in 1965, the Fendi logo showed a squirrel sitting on a walnut tree branch, a symbol of the hard-working founder Edoardo Fendi, who was said to be as busy as a squirrel by his wife Adele. Initially tasked with modernising the brand’s fur line, Lagerfeld apparently drew the brand’s new interlocking ‘FF’ logo on a piece of paper in just a few seconds (the letters stand for ‘fun furs’).
The logo instantly became a symbol of luxury and of the fashion-forward brand around the world. It has since featured on everything from a jacquard fabric used to line travel trunks, to trainers and, famously, a variety of belt buckles, and even formed the main motif of an entire collection in 2018. More recently, it also inspired Peter Mabeo’s ‘Efo’ coffee table. Now an iconic piece of the Fendi Casa collection, it is being reintroduced this year in a palladium and light grey version.
Revisiting the play of two rounded and organic Fs which began with Mabeo’s table, the Roman fashion house’s new ‘F-Affaire’ sofa turns the double Fs into the three-dimensional elements of a modular seating system comprising a corner piece, a central piece, an ottoman and a chaise longue.
The giant F-shaped upholstered pieces interlock perfectly, and can be combined at will to fit any space. We particularly like this off-white version, in micro bouclé and white shearling, with the pale upholstery really allowing the letter-shaped elements to shine through, but the sofa will be available in any of the colour and material options offered by Fendi Casa’s exhaustive textile collection.
Fendi Casa
Piazza della Scala
Milan
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
