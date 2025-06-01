Ralph Pucci’s new Provence exhibition celebrates sculpture in its purest form

From 23 June to 25 September 2025, Ralph Pucci International, the New York art and design gallery, will present ‘Pure’, an exhibition at Château La Coste in France. This marks the fourth contemporary design showcase at the destination, which is set within a 600-acre sculpture park nestled among the vineyards of Provence.

Housed in Oscar Niemeyer’s Pavilion – the Brazilian architect’s final project before his death in 2012 – ‘Pure’ marks the 70th anniversary of Ralph Pucci International and 50 years since Ralph Pucci assumed leadership of the gallery.

The exhibition highlights the artistry of workshop processes. Central to the show are sculptural works crafted from Ralph Pucci International’s proprietary Plasterglass material, developed at the brand’s New York studio and factory. This unique medium resembles plaster and retains the artist's original marks.

Featured pieces include tables, lighting and seating by esteemed designers such as Patrick Naggar, Eric Schmitt, John Koga, Paul Mathieu and Elizabeth Garouste. Rendered in pure white, these works emphasise clean lines and varied textures, and eschew any form of ornamentation. Their minimalism draws attention to their materiality, form and scale; this is design in its ‘purest’ expression. All exhibited pieces will be available for purchase.

The inspiration for the exhibition, Pucci explains, emerged from an encounter with Château La Coste’s owner, Paddy McKillen, during a shared taxi ride from the airport. Discovering a mutual appreciation for each other's work, they agreed to collaborate. ‘Château La Coste is internationally renowned as a leading arts destination,’ Pucci notes. ‘It’s thrilling that Paddy has chosen to spotlight us and contemporary design within such an inspiring setting.’

Audiences will also experience live sculpting sessions by Ralph Pucci International’s master sculptor, offering insight into the processes of the New York studio, which has its origins in the mannequin industry and evolved into a luxury furniture producer and collectible design gallery.

All of this will unfold to a soundtrack of 1950s jazz – Miles Davis, Lee Morgan, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Art Blakey, Bill Evans, McCoy Tyner, Chet Baker – transporting visitors back to the era when the brand was founded.

This exhibition is a holistic celebration of Ralph Pucci International’s artistic and design legacy. ‘I have always celebrated art in all its forms – whether music, painting, photography, dance, sculpture, or architecture,’ the founder reflects. ‘This show is an exciting opportunity to bring all those passions together.’

Details of the exhibition can be found at ralphpucci.com