Paris Design Week 2023: what to see at the fair and in town

Paris Design Week 2023 returns with its array of events, exhibitions and new presentations from French and international brands during a week in January (and again in September). Here, we bring you an essential guide to Maison & Objet, Paris Déco Off and Maison & Objet City. (And stay tuned for info on the next Paris Design Week 2023, 7-16 September).

Paris Design Week 2023: Maison & Objet 2023

Lamp concept by Raphael Navot for Maison & Objet 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy Maison & Objet)

The biannual fair returns with its rich line-up of international brands presenting the latest news for the first time in 2023. These include Alessi, whose collections are shown within a reusable architecture by Michele De Lucchi’s AMDL, and Lladró, celebrating its 70th anniversary with special creations in porcelain.

This year, the fair has named Raphael Navot as Maison & Objet’s Designer of the Year: the French designer is creating an installation titled Apothem Lounge for the occasion. The immersive installation, he says, 'will portray a visual emotion', represented by an open structure whose design is based on light and texture.

Parc des expositions Paris Nord Villepinte

maison-objet.com (opens in new tab)

Paris Design Week 2023: Paris Déco Off and Maison & Objet in the City

Installation views of the exhibition ‘La Cité Universitaire de Jean Prouvé’ at Perrotin Matignon organised in collaboration with Galerie Downtown/ François Laffanour, Paris 2023 (Image credit: Tanguy Beurdeley, Courtesy of Laffanour / Galerie Downtown Paris and Perrotin)

The best Paris has to offer is on show throughout the city, thanks to two separate initiatives that activate its showrooms, galleries and retail spaces.

Kicking off on 18 January, Paris Déco Off is a city-wide event involving brands specialising in fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings and wall coverings, with more than 100 participating showrooms that range from Farrow & Ball paints to Colony Fabrics.

paris-deco-off.com (opens in new tab)

maison-objet.com/maison-objet-in-the-city (opens in new tab)

Discover the best of Paris Design Week 2023 below

CC-Tapis presents Les Arcs Collection by Charlotte Perriand

(Image credit: Marcelo Gomes)

In 1972, Charlotte Perriand created six colour studies for a series of woven panneaux ouvrants (opening panels) for the Pierre Blanche building at Les Arcs 1600 ski station. The graphic, colourful designs had been untouched within her archives for half a century, and are now brought to life by Pernette Perriand Barsac with rug brand CC-Tapis. Imagined as hanging tapestries that would brighten the complex's apartments, the designs feature colour-blocked illustrations with constrasting colours that include light ‘antelope’ brown and ‘abeille’ (bee) yellow, bright ‘amiral’ (admiral) blue and ‘azalée’ (azalea) pink, Perriand's own interpretations of Le Corbusier’s Salubra paint colour cards and her collection of French and Japanese crayons and oil pastels.

Galerie Les Filles du Calvaire, 17 Rue des Filles du Calvaire, 75003

Ketabi Bourdet presents ‘Ubik’, a retrospective of Philippe Starck’s work

(Image credit: Courtesy Ketabi Bourdet)

Ketabi Bourdet dedicates its latest display to a series of 1980s works by Philippe Starck. Not as well known as his more recent creations, the pieces feature strong geometries and a rigorous colour and material palette. Discussing some of his pieces' names (Mickville, Stanton Mick, Wendy Wright, just to name a few) in a book from the time, the designer said: 'My furniture often has curious names... They are taken from Ubik, a novel by Philip K Dick which fascinates me by its very real intuition of modernity. I had said, and I think I’m going to deny it, that I would stop creating furniture when I had used all the names contained in this book. There is only one left.'

Gallery Ketabi Bourdet, 22 Passage Dauphine, 75006

La Cité Universitaire de Jean Prouvé at Galerie Perrotin

Installation views of the exhibition ‘La Cité Universitaire de Jean Prouvé’ at Perrotin Matignon organized in collaboration with Galerie Downtown/ François Laffanour, Paris 2023 (Image credit: Tanguy Beurdeley, Courtesy of Laffanour / Galerie Downtown Paris and Perrotin)

Paris' Galerie Perrotin and Gallery Downtown/François Laffanour joined forces to present a new exhibition of pieces from Jean Prouvé's La Cité Universitaire. The exhibition includes works by the French architect conceived for university residences, shown alongside works that ‘interrogate the academic world and its environment’.

Until 27 February, Galerie Perrotin, 8, avenue Matignon, 75008

Past, Present and Future by Sahco

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

The 1831 brand is given a new lease of life under the creative direction of Bengt Thorenfors. The latest collection combines 'the new and the old', with a diverse series of textile designs in conversation through texture and colour.

Galerie Jousse Enterprise, 18 Rue de Seine, 75006