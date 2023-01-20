Paris Design Week 2023: what to see at the fair and in town
Your essential guide to Paris Design Week 2023, from Maison & Objet to Paris Déco Off, and the best things to see in town as part of Maison & Objet City
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Paris Design Week 2023 returns with its array of events, exhibitions and new presentations from French and international brands during a week in January (and again in September). Here, we bring you an essential guide to Maison & Objet, Paris Déco Off and Maison & Objet City. (And stay tuned for info on the next Paris Design Week 2023, 7-16 September).
Paris Design Week 2023: Maison & Objet 2023
The biannual fair returns with its rich line-up of international brands presenting the latest news for the first time in 2023. These include Alessi, whose collections are shown within a reusable architecture by Michele De Lucchi’s AMDL, and Lladró, celebrating its 70th anniversary with special creations in porcelain.
This year, the fair has named Raphael Navot as Maison & Objet’s Designer of the Year: the French designer is creating an installation titled Apothem Lounge for the occasion. The immersive installation, he says, 'will portray a visual emotion', represented by an open structure whose design is based on light and texture.
Parc des expositions Paris Nord Villepinte
maison-objet.com (opens in new tab)
Paris Design Week 2023: Paris Déco Off and Maison & Objet in the City
The best Paris has to offer is on show throughout the city, thanks to two separate initiatives that activate its showrooms, galleries and retail spaces.
Kicking off on 18 January, Paris Déco Off is a city-wide event involving brands specialising in fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings and wall coverings, with more than 100 participating showrooms that range from Farrow & Ball paints to Colony Fabrics.
paris-deco-off.com (opens in new tab)
maison-objet.com/maison-objet-in-the-city (opens in new tab)
Discover the best of Paris Design Week 2023 below
CC-Tapis presents Les Arcs Collection by Charlotte Perriand
In 1972, Charlotte Perriand created six colour studies for a series of woven panneaux ouvrants (opening panels) for the Pierre Blanche building at Les Arcs 1600 ski station. The graphic, colourful designs had been untouched within her archives for half a century, and are now brought to life by Pernette Perriand Barsac with rug brand CC-Tapis. Imagined as hanging tapestries that would brighten the complex's apartments, the designs feature colour-blocked illustrations with constrasting colours that include light ‘antelope’ brown and ‘abeille’ (bee) yellow, bright ‘amiral’ (admiral) blue and ‘azalée’ (azalea) pink, Perriand's own interpretations of Le Corbusier’s Salubra paint colour cards and her collection of French and Japanese crayons and oil pastels.
Galerie Les Filles du Calvaire, 17 Rue des Filles du Calvaire, 75003
Ketabi Bourdet presents ‘Ubik’, a retrospective of Philippe Starck’s work
Ketabi Bourdet dedicates its latest display to a series of 1980s works by Philippe Starck. Not as well known as his more recent creations, the pieces feature strong geometries and a rigorous colour and material palette. Discussing some of his pieces' names (Mickville, Stanton Mick, Wendy Wright, just to name a few) in a book from the time, the designer said: 'My furniture often has curious names... They are taken from Ubik, a novel by Philip K Dick which fascinates me by its very real intuition of modernity. I had said, and I think I’m going to deny it, that I would stop creating furniture when I had used all the names contained in this book. There is only one left.'
Gallery Ketabi Bourdet, 22 Passage Dauphine, 75006
La Cité Universitaire de Jean Prouvé at Galerie Perrotin
Paris' Galerie Perrotin and Gallery Downtown/François Laffanour joined forces to present a new exhibition of pieces from Jean Prouvé's La Cité Universitaire. The exhibition includes works by the French architect conceived for university residences, shown alongside works that ‘interrogate the academic world and its environment’.
Until 27 February, Galerie Perrotin, 8, avenue Matignon, 75008
Past, Present and Future by Sahco
The 1831 brand is given a new lease of life under the creative direction of Bengt Thorenfors. The latest collection combines 'the new and the old', with a diverse series of textile designs in conversation through texture and colour.
Galerie Jousse Enterprise, 18 Rue de Seine, 75006
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Routine Desire: a racy new 2023 calendar subverts erotica as we know it
‘Routine Desire’, a new 2023 calendar curated and designed by Angelique Piliere, sees 12 contemporary artists toy with notions of erotic fantasy
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Best Disappearing Act: Edra’s outdoor furniture mimics the sea
Designed by long-term collaborator Jacopo Foggini, the ‘A’mare’ collection of outdoor furniture mimics shiny water, and was named 'Best Disappearing Act' at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Bite into these edible works of art from New York pastry shop Lysée
Lysée mixes Korean, French and American patisserie styles for a unique New York pastry shop
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Step by step: Virgil Abloh, Jaime Hayon and more rethink the ladder at Galerie Kreo, Paris
A new exhibition at Galerie Kreo, ‘Step By Step’, invites more than 20 designers to rethink the ladder’s classic design
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Virtually experience the shapes and colours of Pierre Charpin
Take a digital 3D tour of Pierre Charpin’s show ‘Similitude(s)’ at Paris’ Galerie Kreo that explores colour and geometry
By Ali Morris • Last updated
-
Re-living Pierre Paulin's 1970s Paris
Take a journey to 1970s Paris with Sotheby’s celebration of the work of French designer Pierre Paulin
By Laura May Todd • Last updated
-
Cultural crossings at Maison et Objet January 2020
In Paris this January, Maison et Objet (17-21 January) spanned fun rides, poetic performances and a Mediterranean brand launch
By Sujata Burman • Last updated
-
A new design, fashion and retail experience opens in Paris
New brand La Manufacture offers French allure and Italian craft under the creative crew of Robert Acouri, Milena Laquale and Luca Nichetto
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
Charles Zana creates unexpected dialogues with 17 paired works in Paris
In exhibition Utopia, Charles Zana turns Tornabuoni Art in Paris into a salon of intimate conversations between Italy’s greatest post-war artists and architects
By Benoit Loiseau • Last updated
-
Make yourself at home with the works of Charlotte Perriand at Foundation Louis Vuitton
See the full shoot in our October 2019 issue (W*247), on newsstands now
By Nick Vinson - Art Direction • Last updated
-
Unmissable moments from the Autumn edition of Paris Design Week
By Sujata Burman • Last updated