Welcome to New York Design Week!

New York Design Week is finally here and the Wallpaper* editorial team have descended on the city in force. Can't make it to the Big Apple for all the fun? No sweat: From 15-21 May, we'll be criss-crossing the city to bring you the latest – from news to launches to parties. Be sure to bookmark this page for highlights from NYCxDesign, the city's official design celebration, as well as news straight from the city's hottest showroom and galleries, the convention floor of ICFF, plus a newcomer on the scene, Shelter by Afternoon Light.

Meet the editors

Anna Fixsen U.S. Editor Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and more New York Design Weeks than she can count. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all facets of the magazine’s digital footprint.

Harriet Quick Design Writer Harriet Thorpe is a writer, journalist and editor covering architecture, design and culture, with particular interest in sustainability, 20th-century architecture and community. Formerly on staff at Wallpaper* magazine, today she contributes to a range of design titles as well as authoring two books.

What not to miss at NYCxDesign 2025, according to our editors

(Image credit: Sub-Urban Photography)

While the majority of the festivities happen in Manhattan, this year will also have an expanded focus on Brooklyn: the opening week party kicks off at The Refinery at Domino in Williamsburg. Plus, Dumbo has been newly designated as a design district, hosting a day of open studios, an evening exhibition of outdoor projections and the week’s closing party.

That's a lot of ground to cover in just one short week. To make it easier for you to navigate, here are our picks of what to see at NYCxDesign 2025.