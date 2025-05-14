Welcome to New York Design Week!
New York Design Week is finally here and the Wallpaper* editorial team have descended on the city in force. Can't make it to the Big Apple for all the fun? No sweat: From 15-21 May, we'll be criss-crossing the city to bring you the latest – from news to launches to parties. Be sure to bookmark this page for highlights from NYCxDesign, the city's official design celebration, as well as news straight from the city's hottest showroom and galleries, the convention floor of ICFF, plus a newcomer on the scene, Shelter by Afternoon Light.
Meet the editors
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and more New York Design Weeks than she can count. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all facets of the magazine’s digital footprint.
Harriet Thorpe is a writer, journalist and editor covering architecture, design and culture, with particular interest in sustainability, 20th-century architecture and community. Formerly on staff at Wallpaper* magazine, today she contributes to a range of design titles as well as authoring two books.
What not to miss at NYCxDesign 2025, according to our editors
While the majority of the festivities happen in Manhattan, this year will also have an expanded focus on Brooklyn: the opening week party kicks off at The Refinery at Domino in Williamsburg. Plus, Dumbo has been newly designated as a design district, hosting a day of open studios, an evening exhibition of outdoor projections and the week’s closing party.
That's a lot of ground to cover in just one short week. To make it easier for you to navigate, here are our picks of what to see at NYCxDesign 2025.
Who is design’s ‘in’ crowd? This must-see new show takes a look
In the world of capital ‘d’ Design, it’s easy – easier than most would like to admit – to experience an itchy feeling of not belonging, whether you’re at a scene-y event, experiencing FOMO on Instagram or realising that the chair you’re coveting has a rent-level price tag.
Even so-called ‘Insiders’ (designers, gallerists, and, yes, Wallpaper* editors) can succumb to the same feelings. That irony was not lost on gallery owner Lin Tyrpien and design advocate Jenny Nguyen.
‘Even if you’ve been working in an industry for years and years, sometimes you still feel like an outsider,’ says Nguyen, who founded the PR company Hello Human in 2020. ‘But when you find your people that share that feeling and connect and are vulnerable with each other, you create your own community. Then you become an insider.’
That idea planted the seed for ‘Outside/In,’ a new show the duo has co-curated at Tyrpien’s downtown Manhattan exhibition space, Lyle Gallery. The dozen designers and makers on display vary in their mediums, subject matter, nationality and career longevity, but are all connected by their sense of working on the periphery of the design scene.
Read More
This exhibition of Black women artists explores the meaning of making
A small gallery at the Standard East Village has been transformed into what feels like a very stylish – and personal– living room for ‘Innerwoven,’ an exhibition of Black women artists held in conjunction with New York’s design week.
All of the items in the space – including carved wood chairs by Nifemi Ogruno, textile collages by Sarah Nsikak, photographs by Beoncia Dunn and floral arrangements by Karla Smith-Brown, plus an assortment of antiques – are handmade by the artists themselves.
‘There are a lot of people who are designers, but very few people who are makers,’ says Tione Trice, the exhibition’s curator and founder of the itinerant gallery Of the Cloth. ‘The show is about the bravery that these women show up with daily in order to navigate the spaces they’re in as people who utilize their hands to show their strength and share that with the world.’
Read More