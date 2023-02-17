Dedon and ECAL interpret lighting through a natural lens

A collaboration between Dedon Design Studio and ECAL students sees lighting take sculptural forms

Dedon and Ecal woven lamps
‘Falling Leaves’ lamps by Gala Espel (France), Yuoning Chien (Taiwan) and Alexis Perron-Corriveau (Canada)
(Image credit: Dedon)
By Hannah Silver
published

The possibilities of lighting are explored by students at ECAL, the university of art and design in Lausanne, who are presenting a selection of nature-inspired lighting concepts as part of a digital exhibition.

The project is a collaboration with Dedon Design Studio's initiative, ‘Lighting the Future’, which supports students on the Design for Luxury and Craftsmanship master’s degree programme. It marks the first exhibition in the ongoing Dedon by Nature programme, where the brand teams up with young designers across a range of disciplines in a bid to support its discovery of both emerging materials and trends. Students rose to the challenge, creating new pieces over the course of nine months, under the supervision of Nicolas Le Moigne, who heads the master’s programme, and designer Sabine Marcelis. 

Dedon and ECAL sculptural lighting designs

woven lamps

‘Bud’ by Kévin Goury (France) and Clémentine Le Guerec (France)

(Image credit: Dedon)

For Gala Espel (France), Yuoning Chien (Taiwan) and Alexis Perron-Corriveau (Canada), graceful movements inspired the design of their series of woven outdoor lamps, ‘Falling Leaves’. Encompassing a sculptural silhouette, the pieces juxtapose elongated edges against cylindrical shapes, the almost diaphanous material casting a soft spiderweb of light.

woven lamps

‘Glowing Nature’ by Jiyeong Kim (South Korea) and Seungmok Lee (South Korea)

(Image credit: Dedon)

Spherical forms also inspire Briac Laforge (France), Milagros Rodriguez (Peru) and Caterina Valletta (Italy). The abstract nature of their hanging outdoor lamp, ‘Natura Morta’, recalls everything from a cocoon to a furled leaf. The lamp encompasses one woven layer snugly fitted inside another, and the two layers freely rotate thanks to a joint inside that acts as a central axis.

woven lamps

‘Natura Morta’ by Briac Laforge (France), Milagros Rodriguez (Peru) and Caterina Valletta (Italy)

(Image credit: Dedon)

A woven form is also evocative for Jiyeong Kim (South Korea) and Seungmok Lee (South Korea), who cast their floor-standing lamp ‘Glowing Nature’ on a woven base, while Kévin Goury (France) and Clémentine Le Guerec (France) play with a semi-open weave in ‘Bud’. Their two outdoor lamps act as both reflectors and shades, with the smaller piece able to be detached and used in the home.

The outdoors is key for Ömer Akkas (Turkey), Charlotte Angéloz (Switzerland) and Mika Matikainen (Finland), whose lamp ‘Reflection of Origin’ nods to the wings of a cocoon, with six lights peeking out from its sophisticated form. 

dedon.de (opens in new tab)

woven lamps

‘Reflection of Origin’ by Ömer Akkas (Turkey), Charlotte Angéloz (Switzerland) and Mika Matikainen (Finland)

(Image credit: Dedon)
TOPICS
On Instagram
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸