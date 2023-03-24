Constance Guisset makes her Fuorisalone debut with a scenographic design party

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week

In the heart of Milan, amidst the frenzy of Milan Design Week 2023, a luminous burst of colour and creativity is set to explode from the beautiful venue of the French Institute. Parisian designer Constance Guisset will throw her ‘Surprise Party’ - a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues and captivating creations that beckons its viewers to step into a world of wonder and delight.

'Surprise Party! Carte Blanche à Constance Guisset Studio'

(Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)

The exhibition is a masterful scenography, a haze of warm colours and playful light that bounces and reflects in a mesmerising dance. Objects in predominantly shades of white are placed throughout, creating a delicate balance of shadow and light.

Among them are Guisset's iconic and newly launched pieces, such as the ‘Fleuron’ collection of seating for Billiani, the organic shapes of the ‘Lepida’ collection for Woak in solid wood, and the upholstered three-legged bar stool called ‘Dune’, conceived for Pierre Frey. Together, they represent the designer's relentless pursuit of balance - a delicate twirl between form and function, between the tangible and the poetic.

‘Lepida’ chair for Woak (Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)

‘Fleuron’ lounge chair for Billiani (Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)

Guisset's designs embody movement through lightness and surprise, a playful exploration of the intersection between the practical and the artistic. The completed projects on display showcase her unique creativity and artistry, revealing a window into the sensitive world that precedes the conception of her designs – a step that personally I find crucial.

Bench for Saint Eustache Church (Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)

Her ‘Surprise Party’ is a feast for the senses, an opportunity to venture into a vibrant cloud that offers a much-needed respite from the world's demands. Guisset's designs will captivate and enchant, while showcasing the meaning of balance and harmony in a world where chaos reigns supreme. It is a celebration of creativity, of the power of colour and light to transform our surroundings, and an invitation to step into a world of endless wonder and beauty.

‘Surprise Party! Carte Blanche à Constance Guisset Studio’ is on view from 17 April to 13 May 2023

Institut Français Milano

Palazzo delle Stelline,

Corso Magenta 63, 20123 Milan

constanceguisset.com (opens in new tab)

‘Francis’ table for Petite Friture (Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)

‘Vertigo’ lamp for Petite Friture (Image credit: Courtesy Constance Guisset)