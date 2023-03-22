Colin King ‘Arranging Things’ book is an essential read for interior design inspiration and wisdom
Colin King ‘Arranging Things’, a new book published by Rizzoli, is filled with exquisite interiors and useful advice on finding beauty in everyday environments
While many may argue that personal style cannot be taught, those with a less natural inclination could stand to pick up a trick or two from the newly released book by Colin King, Arranging Things. The self-taught creative has the ability to realise enviable interiors and settings, and his collaborations include Roman and Williams, Beni Rugs, Menu, Anthropologie and West Elm. Published by Rizzoli and filled with enigmatic rooms, tabletops and environments, King's debut tome distils his recognisable approach to objects and spaces with a simple manifesto: that 'any object can be a thing of beauty'.
Colin King: ‘Arranging Things’
'This book embodies all of my studio's work and summarises my journey as a stylist throughout my career. It demonstrates my evolution and the lessons I have learned from the projects I have worked on,' reflects King, who was first a dancer before venturing into the domestic space. 'I was eager to share the various ways I approach and look at objects in space, to ultimately demystify styling. These concepts are distilled in each chapter and serve as a guide for readers to identify what they already have in their home to create space for beauty.'
He emphasises, 'There isn't a defined process or formula when it comes to styling; instead, it involves discovering a sense of awe and finding inspirations with the objects around us. I believe that styling can even be a daily practice that encourages us to view our environment from a fresh perspective – and serves to not only reconsider the potential of our surroundings but also to re-establish our connection with oneself. There is a sense of wonder to be found in objects, and to uncover this, we may have to grant ourselves permission to see beyond an object’s intended use. It becomes a practice that allows us to perceive our everyday surroundings in a new light.'
King's instinctive approach has largely defined how spaces are seen today. His large following on social media has translated into the real world, given the number of projects, collaborations and commercial clients he is involved with. From creating visuals for the likes of Zara Home and Crate and Barrel, designing capsule collections for the Danish design brand Menu and Beni Rugs, King's keen yet still elusive eye has captured the visual mood of the past few years.
'I really try to avoid defining my style or aesthetic. As a self-taught stylist and interior designer, I have a natural curiosity and desire to constantly evolve through new experience, in new spaces, and around new objects. But I do believe, regardless of it’s design style or aesthetic – a space should feel calm, inviting, unstudied, and anecdotal,' he says. 'I strive for a minimal and refined aesthetic that is paralleled with neutral hues and organic textures. I would encourage readers to be deliberate with their sensibility towards materials and colours to ultimately find joy through textural similarities and differences. With colour, establishing a palette can help other elements in a space shine.'
With chapters that break down his philosophy into concepts like 'the art of emptiness', or the power of using flora and fauna – a nod to King's love of branches and a wilting blooms – the digestible book, written by Sam Cochran, is filled with anecdotes and inspirational imagery that catalogue King's process.
Adds Cochran, ‘He has a refined vision for both the two-dimensional and the three-dimensional, seeing the world as the camera lens does, recognising when the frame sings. Colin brings that alchemy to a room, with peaceful reverence for the objects and spaces.'
Colin King: Arranging Things is published by Rizzoli. $50, available from Amazon (opens in new tab)
colinking.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
