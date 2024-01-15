Best Celestial Designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Chosen for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – and lighting up Blue Monday – these otherworldly pieces are unique space oddities out of this world
Designers have lately been looking to the final frontier for inspiration. These celestial designs harness the calming powers of the colour blue while also offering an otherworldly approach to our interiors.
Celestial designs
American designer David Rockwell’s Constellation lighting collection for Lasvit encompasses three pieces, each named after a recognisable constellation - Cassiopeia (chandelier), Polaris (floor lamp) and Orion’s Belt (wall sconce). Handcrafted in copper and glass, and inspired by the celestial ceiling design at New York’s Grand Central Terminal, they encourage observers to feel like they are looking at a starry night sky.
Umberto Bellardi Ricci’s flying saucer-like ‘Torus’ poufs for Tacchini appear as unidentified flying objects, and feature a circular metal base (available in two sizes) topped with boldly coloured upholstered seats, were inspired by the ventilation ducts in the factory that produces the New York-based German-Italian designer’s prototypes.
Ronan Bouroullec’s trio of ‘Céramique’ lamps for Flos are like dutiful little robots exploring the night sky – made from ceramic with a smooth, lead-free, lacquered crystalline finish, they come in a choice of three heavenly colours, Moss Green, Navy Blue and Rust Red.
Then there are French designer Audrey Large’s sculptures, for Nilufar Gallery, which have an alien appearance that feels both primeval and futuristic. Digitally drawn and 3D-printed in polylactic acid, the liquid-like vessels, in iridescent shades of green, blue, yellow and purple, explore the shifting boundary between the real and digital worlds. We’re not sure that we’re ready to come back down to earth just yet.
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Anne Soward joined the Wallpaper* team as Production Editor back in 2005, fresh from a three-year stint working in Sydney at Vogue Entertaining & Travel. She prepares all content for print to ensure every story adheres to Wallpaper’s superlative editorial standards. When not dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, she dreams about real estate.
