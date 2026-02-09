When Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show , he made a promise: ‘The world will dance.’

The Puerto Rican superstar certainly delivered on that pledge with his sizzling show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. But it wasn’t just hits like ‘Tití Me Preguntó’, guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and the musician’s signature hip thrusts that sent the crowd wild — the multi-faceted stage design allowed Bad Bunny create a powerful portrait of Latinx culture.

Bad Bunny danced atop a bright pink casita (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bunches of plants formed the perimeter of the on-field performance area, a simple move that helped define vignettes . (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was evident from the first moments of the performance, which began with the words: Que rico ser latino — how lovely it is to be Latino. From there, Bad Bunny wandered through a maze-like sugarcane field that had been erected, encountering scenes of Latin American life along the way, from grandfathers playing dominos to a vendor selling piraguas, a traditional Puerto Rican shaved ice treat.

The artist fell off a miniature streetscape that resembled New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

The field contained a series of structures that hosted vignettes within the show, notably, a bright pink casita in which Bad Bunny quite literally crashed a house party; a brick terrace flanked with parapets reminiscent of 18th-century castillos in San Juan; a mini New York streetscape that felt plucked from Washington Heights; and a lush grove that hosted a banana tree, a pair of white monobloc chairs (which grace the Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos ) and Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin performed alongside two plastic monoblock chairs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show was conceptualised by creative director Harriet Cuddeford of See You Later , a Los Angeles-based studio that’s collaborated with Bad Bunny on sets including performances at the iHeart Music Awards and on Saturday Night Live. The sets, meanwhile, were handled by New York and London-based production design company Yellow Studio.

‘I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party,’ Bad Bunny said during a pre-show press conference hosted by Apple Music. ‘I want to bring that to the stage, a lot of my culture.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it wasn’t Bad Bunny’s first Super Bowl appearance (he showed up alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020) his performance was a historic one: it was the first Super Bowl halftime show to be performed entirely in Spanish.

It also provided a counterpoint to immigration crackdowns sweeping the United States, which Bad Bunny has publicly condemned. That was reflected in the halftime show’s finale, when, amid an explosion of fireworks and a swirl of flags from across Latin America, a Jumbotron projected a simple message: ‘The only thing more powerful than hate is love.’