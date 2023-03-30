Spring beauty trends: the best products for bright and beguiling looks

Our spring beauty edit places a premium on dewy skin and electric colours for looks that are as bright and beguiling as the season's sunny weather. Here are the products we're buying into.

Summer beauty: this season’s essential products

Hermès Plein Air foundations and highlighters

(Image credit: press)

Hermès is known for its exacting perfection in everything it produces – from horse saddles to handbags – and its latest beauty launch lives up to its reputation. The brand’s new complexion balm is somewhere in between a foundation and a BB cream, with a super lightweight feel but enough pigment to cover blemishes. It is particularly great for those who have large pores, which instantly evaporate on application.

If you prefer powder coverage to cream then try the new Healthy Glow mineral powder which can be used as a bronzer or gently applied to the rest of the face for a sun-kissed look.

johnlewis.com (opens in new tab)

Diptyque's L'Eau Papier perfume

(Image credit: Diptyque)

It is possible that Diptyque’s new L'Eau Papier fragrance could be the next viral perfume. Like Escentric Molecules before, L'Eau Papier heightens the natural scent of skin to create a smell that bowls you over, not because it smells like anything in particular but because it somehow smells like an even better version of your own skin.

The secret is a strange combination of ingredients: soft white musk, airy stemmed rice and luscious mimosa with a dash of rich wood.

libertylondon.com (opens in new tab)

Fussy deodorant

(Image credit: press)

Fussy is a vegan natural deodorant brand that uses lactobacillius, the same probiotic ingredient found in most yogurts, to facilitate the growth of the body’s ‘good’ bacteria and inhibit the growth of ‘bad’ bacteria. The result is a natural deodorant that actually works.

Their lime and basil scent, Tropic Tonic Lime, or eucalyptus and peppermint scented Wavy Days are perfect companions as we move into the warmer months.

getfussy.com (opens in new tab)

Dries Van Noten lipsticks

(Image credit: press)

For summer beauty, we recommend forgoing traditional pinks and corals for something a bit more out of box – and there is no one more well-versed in experimental colour combinations than Dries Van Noten. Try pairing his ‘Colourful Nude’, a muddy 1990s-esque shade, with bright eyeshadow. Or go bold with ‘Folk Orange’, a ruddy, burnt vermillion.

driesvannoten.com (opens in new tab)

111Skin hydration mask

(Image credit: press)

A shift in seasons can often trigger dry, irritated skin. To help, keep 111Skin’s Molecular Hydration Mask on hand.

111Skin is the most reliable brand there is for face masks, and this cream formulation doesn’t disappoint. Its mixture of multi-molecular hyaluronic acid and other humectants is designed to hydrate deep into the skin’s surface for a moisturised feel in minutes.

spacenk.com (opens in new tab)

Byredo Syren eyeshadow palette

(Image credit: press)

Byredo’s Syren eyeshadow palette supplies a range of bright spring colours with a subversive edge. The five shades range from a pearlescent silver-gold, to metallic ultra-violet, neon-chartreuse, glittery baby pink, and shiny denim blue. Wear each shade alone or all together for an eye-popping bouquet of colours.

selfridges.com (opens in new tab)

Chanel N°1 revitalising fragrance mist

(Image credit: press)

Chanel’s new skincare line, N°1, uses red camellia extract to create its most effective anti-ageing line yet. The revitalising fragrance mist is a toner and perfume in one that can be carried in your bag or kept on your desk and applied throughout the day for a refreshing burst of scent. Formulated with 97 per cent naturally derived ingredients, it provides a fresh, dewy glow perfect for spring beauty.

boots.com (opens in new tab)