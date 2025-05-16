Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
The Wallpaper* team enjoyed good art, food and drink this week, attending various exhibition openings and unearthing some of the best pasta and cocktails that London has to offer
A double exhibition opening
Hannah Silver, Art, Culture, Watches and Jewellery Editor
This week I was thrilled to visit the Hepworth Wakefield, the David Chipperfield-designed gallery with impeccable programming. Opening today are two exhibitions, by Helen Chadwick and Caroline Walker. I loved discovering the work of both in the beautiful space, and speaking to Caroline about the influences behind her large-scale oil paintings depicting women’s spaces.
A food-filled week
Tianna Williams, Staff Writer
With chrome surfaces coupled with a stunning stained glass ceiling, The Dreamery in Islington has been on my radar for a while. Curious to see if it was just social media hype, I finally ventured over to the part ice cream parlour, part wine bar (a match made in heaven?), and it did not disappoint. Another evening involved dining in Gloria, a 70s-, Capri-style trattoria in Shoreditch. It is a colourful, playful spot to bring friends from out of London, which is exactly what I did when I caught up with my cousin over fresh pasta served on beautiful crockery. Delicious.
A wild book launch
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture and Environment Director
I attended the launch of Wild Sauna, the new book of our lovely contributor editor and my long-term colleague and friend, Emma O'Kelly, in North London. Bubbles and a talk between Emma and journalist Bee Rowlatt helped delve into the topic further. I am still fairly new to this wellness practice, but it's such a captivating one! Relaxing and intense at the same time. Emma's book is essentially a guide to UK saunas among nature, and here's hoping I get to explore some in person in the future.
An electrifying exhibition
Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
I went to Miłość Gallery on Thursday evening for artist Maite de Orbe’s first solo – grief, God, car crashes, and best friends knotted in light. Obsessive, cinematic, and achingly beautiful. Go immediately.
Cocktails at The Savoy
Melina Keays, Entertaining Director
I slipped into The Savoy one afternoon for a cheeky cocktail or two. The bar at The River Restaurant is a lovely place to do some people watching over the rim of a Martini glass; its setting at the back of the hotel, overlooking the Thames, provides a glorious retreat from the bustle of The Strand. There is an excellent selection of cocktails; my favourite is the Monarch Martini, created to mark the present king’s coronation. It has remained on the menu as it is so delicious, with delicate notes of Earl Grey tea, peach and elderflower.
A motor yacht medley
Anna Solomon, Digital Staff Writer
I was bound for the coast on Thursday, where the British Motor Yacht Show was kicking off in Southampton. Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo told us all about the ‘green methanol’ revolution, which could pave the way for carbon-neutral yachts, before asking us to scrap our shoes and step aboard the vessels it had brought to the show. My favourite was the intriguingly asymmetric Sanlorenzo SL96A (and not just because it was the biggest boat in the marina).
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
