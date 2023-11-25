Tia-Thuy Nguyen encases Chateau La Coste oak tree in tonne of stainless steel strips
Tia-Thuy Nguyen’s ‘Flower of Life’ lives in the grounds of sculpture park and organic winery Château La Coste in France
‘If she is happy, I am happy,’ says Vietnamese artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen referring to Mother Earth and her creation of an intricate stainless-steel sculpture that encases a dead oak tree in the grounds of sculpture park and organic winery Château La Coste in Aix-en-Provence, which Irish hotelier and property magnate, Paddy McKillen began mapping out on purchasing the land back in 2002.
The Flower of Life work, a remarkable piece of ‘tree art’, comprising thousands of soldered stainless steel 5mm strips resembling bark, shimmering steel oak leaves and gemstone and crystal fruits and flowers, was assembled on site over two months. It is the first time Nguyen has worked with the material (one ton of it) and numerous practice branches were made with local artisans and welders in her studio in Ho Chi Minh City to explore the technique and construction methods.
The multidisciplinary artist, who also works in painting, with canvases embroidered with tiny beads, in fashion (her label is called Thuy Design House), and in film, sees no obstacles in new mediums. ‘The material, whether fabric, paint or film, does not matter – the medium is a way of showing an idea and giving my energy through a form,’ says the vivacious Nguyen, who is a follower of Buddhism. On-site, the installation required further engineering, with an invisible structure inserted inside to support and eventually supersede the dying tree. The oak was earmarked for the tree surgeon’s chop before Nguyen set her vision on giving it a second life. ‘The metal will patina and change with time and wind, rain and sun. That is Mother Earth. I make the sculpture but Mother Earth finishes it,’ she smiles.
Flower of Life, which reflects the luminous Provence light in myriad ways, is installed in the middle of a roadway by a terrace of new inn-style rooms (opening 2024), that leads up past the Tadao Ando pavilion and through cypress trees to the luxury hotel Villa La Coste. The 600-acre sculpture park is home to a bounty of site-specific works by a roll call of greats including Conrad Shawcross, Sean Scully, Tracey Emin, Ai WeiWei and Richard Serra and Andy Goldsworthy. All the artworks dialogue with the bucolic landscape that shifts from vineyards to plateaus, woodland and man-made lakes (one with Louise Bourgeois’ Crouching Spider, 2003 scuttling across). The collection and curatorial programme (overseen by Daniel Kennedy) is ever expanding across art, music and design with shows staged in the Oscar Neimeyer-, Renzo Piano- and Richard Rogers-designed pavilions and spaces.
Nguyen first visited the estate nine years ago and fell in love with the gnarled, twisted branches of the oak and took a portrait of herself by the tree. ‘Back then there was no hotel here but Paddy invited me to discover the space and think about creating a work. It was huge for me to do something in France but he encouraged me,’ she explains.
Their friendship dates back to her student years. A patron and collector of established as well as emerging artists, McKillen, who was working on property developments in Vietnam, first discovered Nguyen while she was studying at the University of Fine Arts in Ho Chi Min City and showing work in small café galleries. They remained in touch through subsequent studies for her scholarship-funded PhD at the National Academy of Fine Art and Architecture in Kyiv, where she graduated in 2014. Her first work for the growing sculpture park at Chateau La Coste was Silver Room (2017) which is tucked up in the hills. It was inspired by a traditional Vietnamese Rong House, a wood and bamboo structure made for gatherings and prayer. The Silver Room contains a crystal Buddha on a carved tree trunk and is illuminated by light that filters through slits in the walls. An exhibition of embroidered cloud paintings, Floating into Nothingness, followed in 2022, and the richly coloured scapes hang throughout the hotel space.
Flower of Life is accompanied by an exhibition curated by the château’s curator Daniel Kennedy, at the Oscar Neimeyer-designed pavilion (his swansong work before his death in 2010), featuring stainless steel thread woven 3D panels, and square format cloud works with densely embroidered branches.
The château attracts over 100,000 visitors a year, who come to discover the artworks and dine at the restaurants (including an Argentinian by Francis Mallman), offering an enlightened kind of hospitality built on culture, nature and, of course, the organic vineyard. While McKillen might be locked in litigation over the value of Maybourne, which owns luxury London hotels Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, Château La Coste is working proof of his visionary smarts. He was also appointed honorary counsul of Vietnam in Dublin in 2023.
For Nguyen, McKillen’s spotlight has attracted new collectors and commissions including a show at Almine Rech in Paris (January 2024) as well as shining a light on an emerging generation of Vietnamese artists. She set up the workspace and gallery, Factory Contemporary Arts Centre in Ho Chi Minh. ‘I want to give an example and help mentor the next generation. If I can do it – you can do it and some day we will do it together,’ she says.
Flower of Life is at Château La Coste in Aix-en-Provence
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Dogs in space: this friendly canine AI is designed to comfort lonely astronauts
Long-range space missions pose huge psychological problems. This robotic dog is designed to keep astronauts company whilst checking their vital signs
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Colourful cashmere to brighten even the greyest of winter days
Elevate your mood – and your wardrobe – with our pick of colourful cashmere sweaters, scarves, hats and more, perfect gifts for men and women
By Jack Moss Published
-
In memoriam: restaurateur Russell Norman (1965 – 2023)
We remember Russell Norman, the British restaurateur known for opening landmark restaurants such as Polpo and Brutto
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Paris art exhibitions: a guide to exhibitions this weekend
As Emily in Paris fever puts the city of love at the centre of the cultural map, stay-up-to-date with our guide to the best Paris art exhibitions
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Cyprien Gaillard on chaos, reorder and excavating a Paris in flux
We interviewed French artist Cyprien Gaillard ahead of his major two-part show, ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ at Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations (until 8 January 2023). Through abandoned clocks, love locks and asbestos, he dissects the human obsession with structural restoration
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Remembering Pierre Soulages (1919-2022), a pioneer of post-war abstraction
Pierre Soulages, the pioneering French printmaker, sculptor and ‘painter of black’, has died aged 102
By Diane Theunissen Published
-
Reclaim the Earth, urge artists at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo
We discover the group exhibition ‘Reclaim the Earth’, a wake-up call for humans to reconsider our relationship with the planet (until 4 September 2022)
By Amy Serafin Last updated
-
Jason Boyd Kinsella’s curious portraits dissect the architecture of human
Based on the Myers-Briggs personality test, Jason Boyd Kinsella’s new portrait series, on show at Perrotin in Paris, examines the building blocks of human existence
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Kader Attia dissects multiculturalism, colonialism and capitalism in Doha show
Kader Attia addresses postcolonial trauma and the need for psychiatric repair in a new show, ‘On Silence', at Doha's Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art
By TF Chan Last updated
-
At home with Xavier Veilhan
In our ongoing profile series, we find out what artists are making, what’s making them tick, and the moments that made them. Xavier Veilhan tells us about his new show at Perrotin New York, the oddities of NFTs, and the role of public (or not-so-public) sculpture
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Magnum Photos’ new Paris gallery spotlights past and future
Magnum Photos expands its footprint with a new gallery space in Paris, inaugurated with multigenerational joint show ‘Bruce Davidson & Khalik Allah: New York’
By Amy Serafin Last updated