Tate Modern announces The Infinities Commission for rising contemporary artists

Tate Modern has announced The Infinities Commission, a new annual commission to support experimental and visionary work from rising artists worldwide. The chosen artist will have their work displayed in The Tanks, London the gallery’s exhibition space dedicated to installations, performance, and film. The exhibition will be free for the public to access each year.

Contemporary art is the foundation of The Infinites Commission, which is intended to encourage aspiring artists to be experimental, to have no boundaries or fear when it comes to creating. By providing a platform for international contemporary artists, the commission will enable them to delve into innovative, forward-thinking projects, which in turn can contribute to a turning point in their career.

Joan Jonas, Reanimation 2010/2012/2013, installation in The Tanks, Tate Modern, 2018 (Image credit: © Joan Jonas: Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York: DACS, London. Photo © Tate)

The first commission will be unveiled in spring 2025 in The Tanks at Tate Modern, and will be selected by a highly regarded panel of experts in their fields during summer 2024.

The inaugural selection panel includes British musician and artist Brian Eno, whose Turntable won a Wallpaper* Design Award, and who recently worked with U2 on their new Las Vegas show. Also on the panel is Senegalese and French critic and curator Oulimata Gueye; German artist Anne Imhof; Italian curator Andrea Lissoni, artistic director of Haus der Kunst in Munich; and Legacy Russell, executive director and chief curator of The Kitchen in New York.

Olafur Eliasson, Your double-lighthouse projection 2002, installation in The Tanks, Tate Modern, 2018 (Image credit: © Olafur Eliasson. Photo © Tate)

One artist will be selected to showcase their work, with three further artists to be granted £10,000 of research and development funding to support the progression of their work.

Catherine Wood, Tate Modern’s director of programmes, said: ‘Artists have always been innovators, taking ideas, materials and technologies in unexpected directions and pushing them to their limits. Today, such artists are working in highly inventive ways, freely crossing a variety of disciplines to create speculative, disruptive, or immersive projects that sit outside conventional artistic categories. The Infinities Commission will give that kind of innovative work a home at Tate Modern and allow a broader public to experience it.’

