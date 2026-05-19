In summer 2025, the Moomins hopped across the pond from their native Finland and were welcomed in New York for their first-ever US exhibition. Now, the whimsical, illustrated characters, first created by artist Tove Jansson in 1945, are back for a takeover of the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG).

(Image credit: Courtesy the New York Botanical Garden. Photo: Marlon Co. )

This year’s vibrant summer show (23 May to 13 September 2026) is a nostalgia trip that transports you to Jansson’s joyful Moominvalley and celebrates the childlike sense of curiosity that pervades her books. Full of warmth, humour and philosophical reflections on life, the Moomin titles are still loved today (and the characters seen everywhere from Magniberg clothing to Samsung’s Art TVs). The artist took inspiration from the wonders of the great outdoors to create her fictional universe, and the 250-acre botanical garden, in the Bronx, is a fitting setting in which to explore it.

(Image credit: Courtesy the New York Botanical Garden. Photo: Marlon Co.)

The colourful exhibition, titled ‘Flower Power’, aims to connect the natural world of the Moomin stories with the exhibition’s focus on using flowers as symbols of peace and love. At the heart of the exhibition is the reimagining of the NYBG’s Everett Children’s Adventure Garden. Here, guests can enjoy story-inspired activities such as a clue-based quest and hands-on nature crafts, while limited-edition Moomin merchandise is available at the garden’s shop.

(Image credit: Courtesy the New York Botanical Garden. Photo: Marlon Co. )

Although the Moomins have been popular in Europe for decades, Jansson’s work has been less known in the US. This year, however, the NYBG show is not their only State-side gig; ‘The Moomins’ Sea Adventures and Tove and the Sea’ opened in March at the National Nordic Museum in Seattle and runs until 6 September 2026.

(Image credit: Courtesy the New York Botanical Garden. Photo: Marlon Co. )

‘“Summer of Moomin” marks a special moment for us,’ say James and Thomas Zambra, descendants of Jansson and creative director and director of business development, respectively, at Moomin Characters, which manages her legacy today. ‘Tove Jansson’s stories have always celebrated curiosity and a deep respect for nature. Partnering with the New York Botanical Garden feels like a natural way to introduce new audiences to the world she created – one where adventure begins outdoors and where people are reminded of the joy and calm that nature can bring.’

(Image credit: Courtesy the New York Botanical Garden. Photo: Marlon Co. )

‘Summer of Moomin’ is at the New York Botanical Garden from 23 May until 13 September, 2026

More on Moomins at moomin.com