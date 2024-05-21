Elton John and David Furnish’s photography collection is on show in London
‘Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ is a chance to see more than 300 rare prints at the V&A in London
Over the years, avid photography fans Elton John and David Furnish have amassed a collection of more than 7,000 images. Now, over 300 rare prints by 140 photographers have gone on show for the new V&A exhibition, ‘Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ (running until 5 January 2025).
Delve into Elton John and David Furnish’s photography collection
Spanning from 1950 to the present day, the London exhibition is divided into eight themes, from reportage and the male body to American photography and celebrity. Featured works from artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, Cindy Sherman, Robert Mapplethorpe and Diane Arbus are exhibited alongside fashion photography from Irving Penn, Horst P Horst and Herb Ritts.
Highlights of the collection, including intimate portraits of Marilyn Monroe taken during the later years of her life and Nan Goldin’s full, 149-image Thanksgiving series, nod to the juxtaposition of strength and beauty, a theme that runs throughout.
‘Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ is on show until 5 January 2025 at the V&A, London, vam.ac.uk
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
