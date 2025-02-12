Era-defining photographer David Bailey guides us through the 1980s in a new tome not short of shoulder pads and lycra

Fashion models on pages of David Bailey Eighties book
Inside David Bailey. Eighties, £100, available at Taschen
With subjects spanning Yves Saint Laurent, Tina Turner and Nelson Mandela, renowned photographer David Bailey is celebrated in a hefty new tome of portraits and fashion imagery from publisher Taschen. Titled Eighties, the new monograph is Bailey’s take on the era of statement and excess.

David Bailey 'Eighties'

David Bailey Eighties

Catherine Bailey, who married the photographer in 1986, features on the book's cover

Bailey, as he is known to friends and family, was born in London and helped define contemporary photography, capturing some of the most striking and enduring portraits of the last six decades. His career began in the 1960s as he photographed a new generation of models. Throughout the 1980s, he immersed his work in references to London’s street culture and casually cool aesthetic, while also adding aspects of modernism and movement.

David Bailey Eighties

Marie Helvin

David Bailey photograph of Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall

His new glossy tome dedicated to the decade is packed full of culturally defining images, including portraits of Yves Saint Laurent, as well as fashion photography featuring models such as Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell and his wife Catherine Bailey (who features on the cover) – with no lack of shoulder pads and bold colour.

David Bailey portraits of Princess Diana and Paloma Picasso

Princess Diana (left) and Paloma Picasso (right)

David Bailey colourful fashion photographs

Model Victoria Lockwood (left)

Expect an abundance of glamour, make-up, and big hair, as Bailey’s images chronicle the style of an era.

David Bailey

As the 1980s continues to influence and inspire, whether through photography, fashion, film or music, Bailey’s lens offers an eclectic look back in time. As he says in his foreword, ‘The eighties turned out to be magic.’

'David Bailey. Eighties' , £100, available at Taschen

Yves Saint Laurent and a fashion model

Yves Saint Laurent

