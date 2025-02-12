Era-defining photographer David Bailey guides us through the 1980s in a new tome not short of shoulder pads and lycra
From Yves Saint Laurent to Princess Diana, London photographer David Bailey dives into his 1980s archive in a new book by Taschen
With subjects spanning Yves Saint Laurent, Tina Turner and Nelson Mandela, renowned photographer David Bailey is celebrated in a hefty new tome of portraits and fashion imagery from publisher Taschen. Titled Eighties, the new monograph is Bailey’s take on the era of statement and excess.
David Bailey 'Eighties'
Bailey, as he is known to friends and family, was born in London and helped define contemporary photography, capturing some of the most striking and enduring portraits of the last six decades. His career began in the 1960s as he photographed a new generation of models. Throughout the 1980s, he immersed his work in references to London’s street culture and casually cool aesthetic, while also adding aspects of modernism and movement.
His new glossy tome dedicated to the decade is packed full of culturally defining images, including portraits of Yves Saint Laurent, as well as fashion photography featuring models such as Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell and his wife Catherine Bailey (who features on the cover) – with no lack of shoulder pads and bold colour.
Expect an abundance of glamour, make-up, and big hair, as Bailey’s images chronicle the style of an era.
As the 1980s continues to influence and inspire, whether through photography, fashion, film or music, Bailey’s lens offers an eclectic look back in time. As he says in his foreword, ‘The eighties turned out to be magic.’
'David Bailey. Eighties' , £100, available at Taschen
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
