Inside Joan Didion’s unseen diary of personal relationships and post-therapy notes
A newly discovered diary by Joan Didion is soon to be published. Titled 'Notes to John', the journal documents her relationship with her daughter, husband, alcoholism, and depression
Joan Didion, American author and journalist, was known for her intimate novels and essays such as Goodbye to All That and The White Album, while her memoir The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award for nonfiction in 2005. Now, four years after her passing in 2021, a private journal was found in her home, and is set to be published this April.
'Notes to John' by Joan Didion
The journal, titled Notes to John, reflects on Didion's years with her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, who died in 2003. The entries also detail her time speaking with a psychiatrist, discussing her childhood, alcoholism, and depression. The journal also recounts her relationship with her adopted daughter Quintana Roo, who struggled with mental illness and alcoholism before passing away in 2005.
These diary entries are set to be made public, with the only edits being corrected typos and added footnotes. This intimate release, which will be the first new material of Didion’s published since 2011, will raise questions behind the ethics of publishing such personal written thoughts, as the writer had left no notes on how to handle the material.
The journal, which was discovered in a filing cabinet next to the California native’s desk, contains 49 entries, all of which are addressed to her late husband, and date back to December 1999. Didion once said of her work, ‘I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means.’
Notes to John by Joan Didion will be released on 22 April 2025, and is available to pre-order via penguinrandomhouse.com as well as directly from Amazon and Barnes & Noble
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Jacquemus is officially designing its first beauty line: what will it look like?
French fashion brand Jacquemus announces an official move into beauty with a line of products created in partnership with L’Oréal. Wallpaper* makes some predictions on what they might be
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Inside Powerhouse: The redevelopment of Lots Road Power Station, which once fuelled the London Underground
The twin-turreted building has followed in the footsteps of Battersea Power Station, being transformed into luxury homes and retail units
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Noah Davis at the Barbican: long overdue, emotional and timely
A decade after Noah Davis' untimely death, the Barbican has staged the first institutional retrospective of his work.
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Carsten Höller’s new Book of Games: 336 playful pastimes for the bold and the bored
Artist Carsten Höller invites readers to step out of their comfort zone with a series of subversive games
By Anne Soward Published
-
Distracting decadence: how Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy shaped Italian TV
Stefano De Luigi's monograph Televisiva examines how Berlusconi’s empire reshaped Italian TV, and subsequently infiltrated the premiership
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
How a sprawling new book honours the legacy of cult photographer Larry Fink
‘Larry Fink: Hands On / A Passionate Life of Looking’ pays homage to an American master. ‘He had this ability to connect,’ says publisher Daniel Power
By Jordan Bassett Published
-
New Jay-Z coffee-table book dives into the Brooklyn rapper's archives
'Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z' is a hefty tome for a hefty talent
By Craig McLean Published
-
Discover Eve Arnold’s intimate unseen images of Marilyn Monroe
‘Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold’, published by ACC Art Books, is a personal portrayal of an icon
By Hannah Silver Published
-
10 books culture editor Hannah Silver recommends this winter
Lacking inspiration over what to read next? Wallpaper* culture editor, Hannah Silver, shares her favourite books
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Gas Tank City’, a new monograph by Andrew Holmes, is a photorealist eye on the American West
‘Gas Tank City’ chronicles the artist’s journey across truck-stop America, creating meticulous drawings of fleeting moments
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
'I’m So Happy You Are Here': discover the work of Japanese women photographers
Subtitled ‘Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now’, this new monograph from Aperture is a fascinating insight into a critically overlooked body of work
By Jonathan Bell Published