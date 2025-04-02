‘Dressed to Impress’ captures the vivid world of everyday fashion in the 1950s and 1960s
A new photography book from The Anonymous Project showcases its subjects when they’re dressed for best, posing for events and celebrations unknown
It’s hard to imagine just how precious a single physical photograph can be from our modern-day viewpoint of complete image saturation. In comparison, a found photograph contains so much – it’s a unique object that can so easily be torn from its context yet still be freighted with meaning.
That’s the premise behind The Anonymous Project, an archive started in 2017 by the filmmaker Lee Shulman. Inspired by his acquisition of a box of Kodachrome colour slides with no identifying information, Shulman set up The Anonymous Project to collect and catalogue the overlooked work of unknown anonymous photographers.
Over time, the collection has spawned print publications, including Mid-Century Memories, On the Road, The House, and collaborations with Omar Victor Diop and Martin Parr (Shulman also directed the recent documentary, I Am Martin Parr).
Dressed to Impress is the latest monograph to emerge from this rich archive. As the title suggests, the images within represent their subjects at their best, photographs that have been posed for, not swiftly snapped. As a result, the images show people dressed in their finest clothes, whether for a family event, formal occasion or to showcase a new job or outfit.
With most of the imagery dating from the 1950s and 1960s, and focused on the UK and USA, Dressed to Impress provides a valuable snapshot into the sartorial choices of a bygone age, away from the polished world of high fashion. What stands out is the evidence of joy and pride, as subjects put forward their best face, with colour, pattern and texture all faithfully vividly rendered by Kodachrome’s cutting edge film technology.
According to Shulman, the photographs ‘show a post-war society that wanted to celebrate life in all its facets. I am always amazed by the incredible colours and use of patterns and fabrics in what we mistakenly think of as a very monochrome period. Here, the clothes shout, “Look at me!” and “Life is fabulous.”’
Dressed to Impress: The Anonymous Project, Lee Shulman, Prestel, £40, PrestelPublishing.PenguinRandomHouse.de, Anonymous-Project.com, @the.anonymous.project
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Inside Camperlab’s Harry Nuriev-designed Paris store, a dramatic exercise in contrast
The Crosby Studios founder tells Wallpaper* the story behind his new store design for Mallorcan shoe brand Camperlab, which centres on an interplay between ‘crushed concrete’ and gleaming industrial design
By Jack Moss Published
-
We explore Franklin Israel’s lesser-known, progressive, deconstructivist architecture
Franklin Israel, a progressive Californian architect whose life was cut short in 1996 at the age of 50, is celebrated in a new book that examines his work and legacy
By Michael Webb Published
-
Ed Atkins confronts death at Tate Britain
In his new London exhibition, the artist prods at the limits of existence through digital and physical works, including a film starring Toby Jones
By Emily Steer Published
-
Daniel Arsham’s new monograph collates the works of the auto-obsessed American artist
‘Arsham Motorsport’ is two volumes of inspiration, process and work, charting artist Daniel Arsham’s oeuvre inspired by the icons and forms of the automotive industry
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Era-defining photographer David Bailey guides us through the 1980s in a new tome not short of shoulder pads and lycra
From Yves Saint Laurent to Princess Diana, London photographer David Bailey dives into his 1980s archive in a new book by Taschen
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside Joan Didion’s unseen diary of personal relationships and post-therapy notes
A newly discovered diary by Joan Didion is soon to be published. Titled 'Notes to John', the journal documents her relationship with her daughter, husband, alcoholism, and depression
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Carsten Höller’s new Book of Games: 336 playful pastimes for the bold and the bored
Artist Carsten Höller invites readers to step out of their comfort zone with a series of subversive games
By Anne Soward Published
-
Distracting decadence: how Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy shaped Italian TV
Stefano De Luigi's monograph Televisiva examines how Berlusconi’s empire reshaped Italian TV, and subsequently infiltrated the premiership
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
How a sprawling new book honours the legacy of cult photographer Larry Fink
‘Larry Fink: Hands On / A Passionate Life of Looking’ pays homage to an American master. ‘He had this ability to connect,’ says publisher Daniel Power
By Jordan Bassett Published
-
New Jay-Z coffee-table book dives into the Brooklyn rapper's archives
'Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z' is a hefty tome for a hefty talent
By Craig McLean Published
-
Discover Eve Arnold’s intimate unseen images of Marilyn Monroe
‘Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold’, published by ACC Art Books, is a personal portrayal of an icon
By Hannah Silver Published