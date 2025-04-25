Taschen’s sexy record covers are hitting all the right notes
Taschen has been through 50 years of album art for its latest tome, ‘Sexy Record Covers’
Surprising, shocking, hilarious, and sometimes very sexy – what makes a good record cover? It is a question which has preoccupied musicians and artists over the last 50 years, with the provocative results now gathered together for the first time. Sexy Record Covers, published by Taschen, features lesser-known work alongside famous album art, including The Rolling Stones’ Under Cover, Roxy Music’s Country Life, and John and Yoko’s Two Virgins.
The idea was sparked by record collector Eric Godtland in 2010. As manager for the Village People’s tour, he encountered eccentric and erotic records in markets around the world, laying the foundations for a celebration of the unexpected and the edgy.
‘When I begin any project, I look for a combination of visual impact, sexiness, originality, and humour,’ says book editor Dian Hanson, on considering the curation. ‘These international album covers have all that. The colours were mostly bright and primary, perfect for publication, the sexiness, often blatant nudity, was definitely there, originality was beyond my hopes, but the humour was what really grabbed me. I never imagined art directors across the globe were allowed this much frivolity. To be included, albums had to be genuinely provocative. A collector valued everything in his collection, and I had to be the mum, telling him, no, that isn’t really sexy; it’s just funny. Which was hard for me, because I love the funny stuff too.
‘When [the covers are] grouped together, the evolution of the genre is clear. Albums from the 1950s were more directly targeted to men, often tied to nightclubs, smoking, drinking and general concepts of “sin”,’ Hanson adds. ‘As the 1960s progressed, covers played off the allure of hippies and free love, with a (hopeful) gender-inclusive, everyone-loves-sex attitude. In the 1970s, the sexuality become goofier and riskier, and everything tapered off from the 1980s onwards. France, Germany and Italy produced the most sexy record covers, often far more daring than the American releases of the same records. Japanese record companies readily used European women on covers, but not Japanese women. I was never able to get a good answer for why this is.’
Sexy Record Covers is published by Taschen, priced £60, taschen.com.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
In Wales, Michelin-starred Gorse celebrates the country’s abundant larder
Gorse is the first Michelin-starred restaurant in Cardiff, putting Welsh cuisine on the map. We speak with chef and founder Tom Waters about the importance of keeping culinary traditions alive
By Tianna Williams
-
Ludmilla Balkis’ organic, earthy ceramics embody the Basque countryside
The sculptor-ceramicist presents a series inspired by and created from found natural objects in a New York exhibition
By Anna Solomon
-
At this secret NYC hangout, the drinks are strong and the vibes are stronger
For People's bar, Workstead serves up a good time
By Anna Fixsen
-
‘Dressed to Impress’ captures the vivid world of everyday fashion in the 1950s and 1960s
A new photography book from The Anonymous Project showcases its subjects when they’re dressed for best, posing for events and celebrations unknown
By Jonathan Bell
-
Daniel Arsham’s new monograph collates the works of the auto-obsessed American artist
‘Arsham Motorsport’ is two volumes of inspiration, process and work, charting artist Daniel Arsham’s oeuvre inspired by the icons and forms of the automotive industry
By Jonathan Bell
-
Era-defining photographer David Bailey guides us through the 1980s in a new tome not short of shoulder pads and lycra
From Yves Saint Laurent to Princess Diana, London photographer David Bailey dives into his 1980s archive in a new book by Taschen
By Tianna Williams
-
Inside Joan Didion’s unseen diary of personal relationships and post-therapy notes
A newly discovered diary by Joan Didion is soon to be published. Titled 'Notes to John', the journal documents her relationship with her daughter, husband, alcoholism, and depression
By Tianna Williams
-
Carsten Höller’s new Book of Games: 336 playful pastimes for the bold and the bored
Artist Carsten Höller invites readers to step out of their comfort zone with a series of subversive games
By Anne Soward
-
Distracting decadence: how Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy shaped Italian TV
Stefano De Luigi's monograph Televisiva examines how Berlusconi’s empire reshaped Italian TV, and subsequently infiltrated the premiership
By Zoe Whitfield
-
How a sprawling new book honours the legacy of cult photographer Larry Fink
‘Larry Fink: Hands On / A Passionate Life of Looking’ pays homage to an American master. ‘He had this ability to connect,’ says publisher Daniel Power
By Jordan Bassett
-
New Jay-Z coffee-table book dives into the Brooklyn rapper's archives
'Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z' is a hefty tome for a hefty talent
By Craig McLean