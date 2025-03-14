This rainbow-coloured flower show was inspired by Luis Barragán's architecture
Modernism shows off its flowery side at the New York Botanical Garden's annual orchid show.
At first blush, 'modernism' and 'flowery' aren't terms that would necessarily go hand-in-hand. But the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) is out to prove otherwise with this year's dazzling edition of the Orchid Show which spotlights Mexican modernism and, more specifically, the joyful buildings of architect Luis Barragán.
Each spring the garden, located in the Bronx, aims to celebrate orchids, one of the plant world's most fascinating and diverse species. Mexico is home to more than 1,300 orchid species, making it fertile turf to celebrate the country's biodiversity—and its architecture. In the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, visitors can encounter orchid-festooned walls, fountains and trellises inspired by Barragán's rainbow-hued ouevre.
In tandem with the flower show, NYBG has mounted a special photography exhibition dedicated to Barragán's works. Located in the garden's Ross Gallery, ‘Homage to Luis Barragán: An Act of Poetry’ presents a series of still images captured by photographer Martirene Alcantara. Through her photos, Alcantara captures Barragán's proclivity for hot-house colors and stark geometries, while also conveying his keen eye for shadow and light.
Additionally, NYBG will be inviting visitors to the gardens after-hours to sway to the tunes of Mexican cumbia music and host special orchid educational events and tours. It's even curated a special playlist inspired by the flowers an Barragán's bold, colourful architecture.
‘The Orchid Show: Mexican Modernism’ is on until 27 April 2025 www.nybg.org
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
