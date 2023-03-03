‘The Yanomami Struggle’: piercing New York show sheds light on an Amazonian community under critical threat
Now on view at The Shed in New York, ‘The Yanomami Struggle’ is a poignant exhibition dedicated to the friendship between artist and activist Claudia Andujar and the Yanomami people, and their collective fight against invasion
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Swiss-born, Brazil-based photographer, activist and Holocaust survivor Claudia Andujar began documenting the lives of the Yanomami people back in the 1970s.
Since then, she has dedicated her life's work to raising awareness and educating the world about the territorial struggle of the Yanomami people, one of the largest Indigenous groups living in Amazonia today.
‘The Yanomami Struggle’ presented in collaboration with Instituto Moreira Salles (IMS) is now being staged at The Shed in New York, supported by Fondation Cartier.
‘The Yanomami Struggle’ at The Shed, New York
Alex Poots, artistic director of The Shed, and Hervé Chandès, artistic managing director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain partnered to bring the much-applauded ‘The Yanomami Struggle’ to Manhattan, following a tour at several prestigious European institutions as well as at IMS (São Paulo), the Fondation Cartier (Paris), and the Barbican Centre (London).
Curated by Thyago Nogueira, head of contemporary photography at IMS São Paulo, the show includes over 80 drawings, paintings and video works by Yanomami artists, among them André Taniki, Ehuana Yaira, Joseca Mokahesi, Aida Harika, Edmar Tokorino as well as shaman Davi Kopenawa, who has been recognised by the UN in its Global 500 honours, alongside more than 200 of Andujar’s photographs, which together offer insight into the culture and art practices of the people.
Offering the most extensive presentation of Yanomami art in the US to date, the exhibition documents the continued battle of the Yanomami people and the continuing invasion of their lands by tens of thousands of illegal gold miners, which threatens both the Amazon rainforest and the Yanomami community. ‘At a time when Amazonia is threatened once again by unbridled development, deforestation, and illegal mining, this exhibition presents a multilayered narrative of violence and resistance. It also uses art as a platform to amplify the Yanomami voices and expose our responsibilities in the humanitarian and environmental crisis threatening Indigenous societies worldwide,’ says Nogueira.
Artist Ehuana Yaira explains, ‘I’m working in the same spirit that Claudia Andujar worked in several years ago when our land [and] our people were suffering from the invasion of illegal gold miners. We’re suffering on our land. People are destroying our land. So I thought, “If I show how we are, how my people live, you white people will think about protecting us, about watching what is happening to us.” I’m afraid that my daughters and granddaughters will suffer as well. Because of that, I want to share my paintings and my drawings so that you will think about protecting us.’
Fondation Cartier is a long-time supporter of the Yanomami artists. ‘The story began in 2000; Claudia Andujar introduced me in Paris to Bruce Albert, co-author with Davi Kopenawa of The Falling Sky book,’ says Chandès. Later that year, Chandès travelled to the Amazon rainforest with Albert, and so began the journey towards the first exhibition ‘The Yanomami, Spirit of the Forest’ (Paris, 2003) – ‘a pioneering project that paved the way to Fondation Cartier’s numerous exhibitions in the field of Indigenous art and the living worlds,’ says Chandès.
'The Yanomami Struggle', is on view at The Shed, New York, until 16 April 2023. theshed.org (opens in new tab)
Tilly is a British writer, editor and digital consultant based in New York, covering luxury fashion, jewellery, design, culture, art, travel, wellness and more. An alumna of Central Saint Martins, she is Contributing Editor for Wallpaper* and has interviewed a cross section of design legends including Sir David Adjaye, Samuel Ross, Pamela Shamshiri and Piet Oudolf for the magazine.
-
Zegna x The Elder Statesman sees two cashmere experts unite on California-infused collection
Zegna unites with The Elder Statesman on a new collection that merges the Italian house’s silhouettes with the LA-based label’s brand of California cool
By Jack Moss • Published
-
The art of Kumihimo on display at Japan House London
Everything you need to know about Kumihimo: on display at Japan House London is an immersive and informative exhibition, on show through May 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Abrahamic Family House: an architectural symbol of coexistence
The Abrahamic Family House, the United Arab Emirates’ new interfaith complex, opens to the public in Abu Dhabi
By Rebecca Anne Proctor • Published
-
Pictures from Home: photographer Larry Sultan’s domestic drama arrives on Broadway
Winner of ‘Best Adaptation’ in the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 brings the memoir of American photographer Larry Sultan to Broadway, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
Buckhorn Sculpture Park: inside the art paradise dreamt up by collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin
As legendary art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin prepare to sell their upstate New York home – and the star-studded collection occupying Buckhorn, its onsite sculpture park – we go behind the scenes of this art treasure trove, and the extraordinary life, work and spirit of the Mallins
By MZ Adnan • Published
-
Theaster Gates’ New Museum exhibition meditates on mourning, materials and community
Theaster Gates talks about his first US museum show, ‘Young Lords and Their Traces’ at The New Museum (until 5 February 2023), a moving homage to the creative forces who came before
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New York art exhibitions: what to see this winter
Stay up-to-date with our ongoing guide to the best new and upcoming New York art exhibitions and events for your diary
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
New York photography show sees cultural icons – from David Hockney to Maya Angelou – in unguarded moments
‘Face to Face’ at New York’s International Center of Photography (27 January – 1 May 2023) sees cultural icons shot by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Inez & Vinoodh on 35 years of radical photography, being ‘two brains, one person', and judging our Design Awards
Dutch photography duo and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judges Inez & Vinoodh discuss image manipulation, design aspirations, and capturing the legendary Julianne Moore
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Es Devlin’s illuminated choral sculpture in New York celebrates human connection
Es Devlin’s ‘Your Voices’ at Lincoln Center, commissioned by Moët & Chandon, is an ode to the 700 languages spoken in New York City
By TF Chan • Published
-
Hav & Mar restaurant is a new temple for Black arts and culture in New York
Hav & Mar, a new art-focused seafood restaurant in New York, is the brainchild of chef Marcus Samuelsson and artist Derrick Adams
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published