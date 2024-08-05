Peter Kennard's archive of dissent goes on show at the Whitechapel Gallery
Peter Kennard unites five decades of work for ‘Archive of Dissent’ in the former Whitechapel Library space
The power of the image has long held a particular resonance for Peter Kennard, artist and Emeritus Professor of Political Art at the Royal College of Art, whose current exhibition at London’s Whitechapel Gallery is both a tribute to and a warning of the influence of information.
‘Archive of Dissent’ exhibits Kennard’s body of work in the former Whitechapel Library space, a fitting location for his archive format. Uniting photomontages, installations and the newspapers where his images first appeared, the exhibition pays tribute to the space’s original purpose, once known as the ‘People’s University of the East End’ and used as both a refuge from poverty and a place to nurture radical philosophies around art and politics.
Over his five decade career, Kennard has been absorbed with exposing the links between financial profit and war, over the years responding to the Vietnam War, the Anti-Apartheid Movement and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), through to the present day wars in Gaza and Ukraine. He returns, frequently, to the collage method as a means of removing what he refers to as the ‘mask’ of misinformation, inspired by John Heartfield’s introduction in the 1930s of montage as a political tool. By juxtaposing the tragic images we have grown accustomed to seeing daily, Kennard reveals the horror of acceptance.
Peter Kennard's 'Archive of Dissent' is at the Whitechapel Gallery, London, until 19 January 2025
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Ashaha’s jewellery gives Amazigh Berber culture a 1970s twist
Discover the textured forms of Ashaha’s gold jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Discover unseen Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house in São Paulo
Brazilian architect Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house design is one of two iconic modernist residences hosting the ABERTO art and design fair that opens this month in São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
With the Lucid Air and now the Lucid Gravity, the Californian EV maker is redefining luxury
As the Lucid Gravity debuts, Derek Jenkins, Lucid Motors’ SVP of Brand and Design, discusses the EV company's approach to shaping high-end, high-performance electric cars
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘I am almost an anti-sculptor’: Dominique White on her Whitechapel Max Mara Art Prize show
The artist mines the ocean to explore Afrofuturism in ‘Deadweight’, opening at London’s Whitechapel and detailed in a new film
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Emma Talbot explores Greek myth and femininity at Whitechapel Gallery
In ‘The Age/L’Età’, her Max Mara Art Prize show at Whitechapel Gallery, Emma Talbot imagines a reality where violence is overturned by resolution, nurtured by an elderly female protagonist
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Theaster Gates: London, urban reform and exemplars of Black excellence
The American artist and urban planner returns to London for a cultural takeover on a grand scale, and – as one of five visionaries invited to nominate creative leaders of the future for ‘5x5’, Wallpaper’s 25th anniversary project – picks five exemplars of Black excellence leading the way for social and creative change
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Iwona Blazwick on 120 years of Whitechapel Gallery
As Iwona Blazwick announces she will step down after 20 years as director of Whitechapel Gallery in April, we look back on our 2021 story to mark the gallery’s 120th anniversary, for which Blazwick shared her pick of its most influential shows
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Emma Talbot on optimism, feminism and reconfiguring the roots of power
The British artist and winner of the eighth Max Mara Art Prize for Women illuminates Piccadilly Circus with optimism and confronts perceived shame around female ageing
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Daniel Lie ignites the senses at Jupiter Artland
There’s something in the air as the Brazilian-Indonesian artist gears up with a new commission for the Edinburgh sculpture park and gallery
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Is This Tomorrow? Artists and architects revisit Whitechapel Gallery’s seminal postwar exhibit
By Benoit Loiseau Last updated
-
Elmgreen & Dragset take the plunge at Whitechapel Gallery
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated