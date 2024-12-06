Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A week in the world of Wallpaper*. Here's how our editors have been entertaining themselves in the run up to Christmas
- Sophie Gladstone, Photography Editor
- Ellie Stathaki, Architecture & Environment Director
- Jack Moss, Fashion Features Editor
- Sofia De La Cruz, Travel Editor
- Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
- Hannah Silver, Arts, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor
- Hannah Tindle, Beauty Editor
- Tianna Williams, Executive Editor
As we approach the end of 2024, things are far from slowing down for the Wallpaper* team. From afternoon tea to a night at the ballet, here's how they've been spending their time this week.
Sophie Gladstone, Photography Editor
'I spent Sunday afternoon finally visiting the Jeff Wall exhibition at the White Cube, his work has always been very present for me in how we think about reality or fiction in photography (which is always interesting to consider for editorial) but this it was the first time I'd seen many of his works in person. Their elusive narratives have stuck with me all week, alongside the striking scale. If you want to lose yourself somewhere this weekend, a Jeff Wall 'Life in Pictures' is perfect.
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture & Environment Director
'Visiting the Crouch End Ceramics Fair Christmas Market with family last weekend, I was inspired by the variety and skill on show. We browsed bowls and vases, candle holders and sauce plates in every colour and shape imaginable - a fun celebration of craft'
Jack Moss, Fashion Features Editor
'In the office, my love of Amsterdam-based knitwear brand Extreme Cashmere is well-known (its signature Crew Hop sweater is probably my favourite ever jumper, and I wear it unashamedly on repeat). This Christmas, their growing number of physical stores – in St Moritz, Amsterdam and a temporary pop-up in New York – are offering particularly appealing gift-wrapping services, packaging your purchases in fabric parcels and their colourful signature fabric totes (which may also be the best tote bags ever – my fluoro pink one is a particular favourite). Those in New York, where the entirely cashmere-wrapped store is open until December 26 at 694 Madison Avenue, can even get their purchases hand-delivered by the store's staff for zero-effort gift giving.'
Sofia De La Cruz, Travel Editor
'For my Spanish mother, the perfect 5 pm snack is a crisp caña and a bag of salted crisps – can’t argue with that, it’s a classic. But when she came to visit me from Madrid last week, we decided to raise our pinky fingers (total faux pas) and indulge in a swanky afternoon tea at The Lanesborough hotel in Hyde Park Corner. I’d heard plenty about their Bridgerton-inspired offering, and with the Christmas decorations in full swing, the experience was pure festive elegance. To my surprise, no Regency-era gowns were in sight, but the live pianist more than delivered on the ballroom-worthy ambience.'
Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
'This week, Rio Cinema hosted Granny Ludski’s Wild Gardening, a night where reality politely excused itself, leaving room for sheer, unfiltered kookiness. Part art show, part performance fever dream, and part love letter to one of London’s last truly independent cinemas, the event celebrated not just the legacy of Clara Ludski, Rio’s founder, but the rare magic of a space that still dares and knows how to surprise. Nestled in the heart of Dalston, Rio Cinema is a pillar of London’s cultural history—an independent haven where the screens are as bold as the building’s 1930s Art Deco curves. It’s not just a picture palace; but a defiant antidote to the conveyor-belt blandness of the multiplex, offering films (and nights like this one) that feel unruly and totally unrepeatable.'
Hannah Silver, Arts, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor
'This week we celebrated the launch of the first authorised Rolex book of the Oyster Perpetual Submariner Watch at The Emory Rooftop Bar. An intimate space with panoramic views of the London skyline, it was a treat to mark the occasion with a martini or two, a highlight of The Emory's perfectly pitched hospitality.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
I also loved seeing Matthew Bourne’s reworked Swan Lake, released thirty years after the original’s startling all-male ensemble. Witty, modern and emotional - catch it if you can.'
Hannah Tindle, Beauty Editor
'I had a long overdue meeting and skin consultation with Teresa Tarmey at her Notting Hill HQ, which is quite unlike any clinic I’ve seen before. A converted early 20th century synagogue retaining some of its original features, it also doubles as a white cube-style gallery space. As one of the world’s most respected facialists with a signature focus on laser and microneedling, her work has also graced many red carpets. (Earlier this year, she was in Venice at the 77th Cannes film festival with long time client and star of Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, Julianne Moore).'
Tianna Williams, Executive Editor
'I had the pleasure of tucking into a hearty breakfast at Norman's café hosted by Sapling Spirits, a climate-positive spirit company. Tables were brimming with Bloody Marys crafted with the regeneratively farmed vodka which is distilled from British wheat, offering a naturally sweet taste. In partnership with the launch, Sapling Spirits paired up with author, farmer and chef Julius Roberts who cooked up plates of cavolo nero paste with wild mushrooms, topped with an egg on sourdough bread.'
-
‘Terror of Beauty’: artist Sarah Amrani explores AI technology as a tool for self-expression
‘Terror of Beauty’ by Sarah Amrani, a new exhibition at Foam, examines how technology is shaping beauty standards. Zoe Whitfield speaks with the artist for Wallpaper*
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
Fendi’s latest Design Miami showcase collaboration brims with curiosity and intrigue
Fendi’s latest Design Miami showcase is a collaboration with curiosity-provoking furniture designer Lewis Kemmenoe
By Henrietta Thompson Published
-
Claridge’s welcomes ultra-chic new suites by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio
The newly inaugurated Brook Suites at Claridge’s, are uplifting, tactile and in touch with the revered London hotel’s timelessness
By Billie Brand Published
-
Love, melancholy and domesticity: Anna Calleja is a painter to watch
Anna Calleja explores everyday themes in her exhibition, ‘One Fine Day in the Middle of the Night’, at Sim Smith, London
By Emily Steer Published
-
Ndayé Kouagou speaks the language of the chaotic social media influencer in London
Ndayé Kouagou celebrates meandering incoherence with an exhibition, ‘A Message for Everybody’, at Gathering in London
By Phin Jennings Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A snowy Swiss Alpine sleepover, a design book fest in Milan, and a night with Steve Coogan in London – our editors' out-of-hours adventures this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
Discover psychedelic landscapes and mind-bending art at London’s Tate Modern
'Electric Dreams' at the Tate encompasses the period from the 1950s to the beginning of the internet era
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Meet Kenia Almaraz Murillo, the artist rethinking weaving
Kenia Almaraz Murillo draws on the new and the traditional in her exhibition 'Andean Cosmovision' at London's Waddington Custot
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Inside Jack Whitten’s contribution to American contemporary art
As Jack Whitten exhibition ‘Speedchaser’ opens at Hauser & Wirth, London, and before a major retrospective at MoMA opens next year, we explore the American artist's impact
By Finn Blythe Published
-
Doc'n Roll Film Festival makes its loud return to the UK
The 11th edition of the Doc'n Roll Film Festival celebrates music, culture and cinema from around the world
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Preview the Jameel Prize exhibition, coming to London's V&A, with a focus on moving image and digital media
The winner of the V&A and Art Jameel’s seventh international award for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic tradition will be showcased alongside shortlisted artists
By Smilian Cibic Published