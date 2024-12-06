Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week

As we approach the end of 2024, things are far from slowing down for the Wallpaper* team. From afternoon tea to a night at the ballet, here's how they've been spending their time this week.

Sophie Gladstone, Photography Editor

(Image credit: White Cube)

'I spent Sunday afternoon finally visiting the Jeff Wall exhibition at the White Cube, his work has always been very present for me in how we think about reality or fiction in photography (which is always interesting to consider for editorial) but this it was the first time I'd seen many of his works in person. Their elusive narratives have stuck with me all week, alongside the striking scale. If you want to lose yourself somewhere this weekend, a Jeff Wall 'Life in Pictures' is perfect.

Ellie Stathaki, Architecture & Environment Director

(Image credit: Ellie Stathaki)

'Visiting the Crouch End Ceramics Fair Christmas Market with family last weekend, I was inspired by the variety and skill on show. We browsed bowls and vases, candle holders and sauce plates in every colour and shape imaginable - a fun celebration of craft'

Jack Moss, Fashion Features Editor

(Image credit: Courtesy of Extreme Cashmere)

'In the office, my love of Amsterdam-based knitwear brand Extreme Cashmere is well-known (its signature Crew Hop sweater is probably my favourite ever jumper, and I wear it unashamedly on repeat). This Christmas, their growing number of physical stores – in St Moritz, Amsterdam and a temporary pop-up in New York – are offering particularly appealing gift-wrapping services, packaging your purchases in fabric parcels and their colourful signature fabric totes (which may also be the best tote bags ever – my fluoro pink one is a particular favourite). Those in New York, where the entirely cashmere-wrapped store is open until December 26 at 694 Madison Avenue, can even get their purchases hand-delivered by the store's staff for zero-effort gift giving.'

Sofia De La Cruz, Travel Editor

(Image credit: Sofia De La Cruz)

'For my Spanish mother, the perfect 5 pm snack is a crisp caña and a bag of salted crisps – can’t argue with that, it’s a classic. But when she came to visit me from Madrid last week, we decided to raise our pinky fingers (total faux pas) and indulge in a swanky afternoon tea at The Lanesborough hotel in Hyde Park Corner. I’d heard plenty about their Bridgerton-inspired offering, and with the Christmas decorations in full swing, the experience was pure festive elegance. To my surprise, no Regency-era gowns were in sight, but the live pianist more than delivered on the ballroom-worthy ambience.'

Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer

(Image credit: Gabriel Annouka)

'This week, Rio Cinema hosted Granny Ludski’s Wild Gardening, a night where reality politely excused itself, leaving room for sheer, unfiltered kookiness. Part art show, part performance fever dream, and part love letter to one of London’s last truly independent cinemas, the event celebrated not just the legacy of Clara Ludski, Rio’s founder, but the rare magic of a space that still dares and knows how to surprise. Nestled in the heart of Dalston, Rio Cinema is a pillar of London’s cultural history—an independent haven where the screens are as bold as the building’s 1930s Art Deco curves. It’s not just a picture palace; but a defiant antidote to the conveyor-belt blandness of the multiplex, offering films (and nights like this one) that feel unruly and totally unrepeatable.'

Hannah Silver, Arts, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor

(Image credit: Matthew Bourne)

'This week we celebrated the launch of the first authorised Rolex book of the Oyster Perpetual Submariner Watch at The Emory Rooftop Bar. An intimate space with panoramic views of the London skyline, it was a treat to mark the occasion with a martini or two, a highlight of The Emory's perfectly pitched hospitality.

I also loved seeing Matthew Bourne’s reworked Swan Lake, released thirty years after the original’s startling all-male ensemble. Witty, modern and emotional - catch it if you can.'

Hannah Tindle, Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Photo: Courtesy of Teresa Tarmey)

'I had a long overdue meeting and skin consultation with Teresa Tarmey at her Notting Hill HQ, which is quite unlike any clinic I’ve seen before. A converted early 20th century synagogue retaining some of its original features, it also doubles as a white cube-style gallery space. As one of the world’s most respected facialists with a signature focus on laser and microneedling, her work has also graced many red carpets. (Earlier this year, she was in Venice at the 77th Cannes film festival with long time client and star of Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, Julianne Moore).'

Tianna Williams, Executive Editor

(Image credit: Tianna Williams)

'I had the pleasure of tucking into a hearty breakfast at Norman's café hosted by Sapling Spirits, a climate-positive spirit company. Tables were brimming with Bloody Marys crafted with the regeneratively farmed vodka which is distilled from British wheat, offering a naturally sweet taste. In partnership with the launch, Sapling Spirits paired up with author, farmer and chef Julius Roberts who cooked up plates of cavolo nero paste with wild mushrooms, topped with an egg on sourdough bread.'