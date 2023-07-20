Modern courtyard house elevates site in Brasília through private oasis

Casa do Tijolos Brancos, a contemporary courtyard house, might look like a sleek piece of contemporary Brazilian modernism, but its purist surfaces, along with several Surrealist touches, are actually the response of a slow, meticulous construction process.

From the street, the house presents a mysterious façade (Image credit: Joana França)

A modern courtyard house by BLOCO Arquitetos

Designed by BLOCO Arquitetos, the house uses traditional structural brick construction. ‘This requires precision and constructive refinement,’ the architects say, adding that ‘these are the elements that are very present in the most representative public buildings of Brasília.’

A screen of meticulously constructed brick envelops the house (Image credit: Joana França)

The L-shaped single-storey house wraps around the perimeter of the plot in the Lago Sul region of the capital. Swathed in an outer layer of white-painted, custom-made bricks, the house effectively has a veil, with areas of solid masonry countered with a perforated brick screen in order to bring light and air into the living spaces without compromising privacy.

The glass facade is set behind the brick screen (Image credit: Joana França)

This arrangement allows for the maximum area of private garden, which has a large lap pool and tiered lawns. All the principal rooms, including the bedrooms, living rooms, verandas, kitchen and even the garage, face onto this green space.

The garden facade (Image credit: Joana França)

The white brick skin of the external façade is paired with an inner glazed wall flanking the corridor to access the bedrooms, all of which are ensuite and culminate in the principal bedroom, with its large closet and bathroom overlooking the far end of the garden.

The main living space (Image credit: Joana França)

The living, dining, staff and utility areas, along with the garage, are located at the other end of the house’s long axis. A dramatic staircase cantilevers out over the swimming pool, leading up to a linear roof garden, and there is also a large solar installation on the flat roof. The architects note that this perforated façade is regularly seen in Brasília, particularly through the use of 'cobogó' (breezeblocks).

The stair leads to the roof garden (Image credit: Joana França)

BLOCO Arquitetos is based in Brasília and was founded by Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho and Matheus Seco. The team has a keen interest in the history and legacy of Brasília’s acclaimed architectural heritage, and are proud to continue the city’s tradition of innovative design.

The walkway across the roof garden (Image credit: Joana França)

The walls wraps around the entire garden (Image credit: Joana França)

The dining room can be opened up to the garden (Image credit: Joana França)

Evening light filters through the blockwork facade (Image credit: Joana França)

A wine cellar is set at one end of the primary corridor (Image credit: Joana França)

A shallow ramp leads up to the main entrance (Image credit: Joana França)

Aerial view of the White Bricks House by BLOCO Arquitetos (Image credit: Joana França)

