A refreshed Theatr Clwyd in North Wales shows off its new 'public square' and civic heart
We step inside Theatr Clwyd's transformation in Mold, North Wales, where architects Haworth Tompkins infused sustainability and 21st-century sensibility into the Grade II-listed 1970s arts complex
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North Wales landmark performance space, Theatr Clwyd in Mold, has been given a new lease of life. The Grade II-listed theatre and cultural centre, originally built in the 1970s, has just been transformed by the London-based architecture studio Haworth Tompkins, prioritising sustainable architecture principles, accessibility, and openness towards the local and wider community.
Step inside the newly opened Theatr Clwyd
The original structure was designed by R.W.Harvey, the county architect for Flintshire. Incorporating performance spaces, TV studios, a gallery and function rooms and spanning some 10,000 sqm, the art centre was in need of a refresh due to changing needs and ageing building fabric.
'Theatr Clwyd has an extraordinary history as Wales’ largest producing theatre. Our ambition was to retain the spirit and character of the original 1970s Grade II listed building, while opening the building up to its spectacular rural landscape setting and to the community it serves. Working closely with the theatre team, we have reimagined the building as a welcoming civic destination – a place where making, learning and communal gathering sit alongside performance,' said Lucy Picardo, Director at Haworth Tompkins.
'The project has prioritised deep retrofit and careful reuse of the existing structure with minimal extensions, reducing embodied and operational carbon while introducing new spaces that are light filled, accessible and convivial. It has been a privilege to collaborate so closely with Theatr Clwyd on a project that balances conservation, joy, inclusivity and sustainability. The result is a renewed theatre that celebrates its past while creating a technically capable and inspiring setting for theatre-making long into the future.'
Key to the redesign was a foyer extension. Howarth Tompkins crafted a new, south-west facing, three-storey glazed area, which not only provides a refreshed reception, café, and restaurant spaces with long views of the Clwydian countryside, but also serves as a generous heart and a circulation core for the wider theatre operations – described by the architects as a 'public square, to meet, work, eat and spend time beyond attending a performance.'
This 'plaza' connects through an internal 'street' to the complex's various activities, from the art spaces to the performance halls and facilities beyond. The redevelopment not only breathes new life into the much-loved structure but also marks Theatr Clwyd's 50th anniversary.
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Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).