The Grand Paris Express, Europe’s largest urban design project, is en route to success
The Grand Paris Express is a system of new rapid transit lines across the French capital, with each station designed by a different architect – and it's currently under construction
As the Paris Olympic Games draw near, the city sees The Grand Paris Express, another significant project, advance closer to the finish line. This is the largest urban design project in Europe, a system of new rapid transit lines that will allow commuters to go from one suburb to another without passing through the city centre. Construction began in 2016 and is slated to finish in 2030, when the system will consist of four new lines and one extension, 68 new stations, and 200km of additional track, at an estimated cost of €36.1 billion. Great care has been taken to make the project not just practical and sustainable, but attractive, too. The stations are all unique, designed by different architects, each working in tandem with a different artist.
The Line 14 extension is scheduled to be running in time for the Games, connecting Saint-Denis in the north to Orly Airport in the south. Its terminus, and the entire network’s hub, is the Saint-Denis Pleyel station, located steps from the Olympic Village. Architect Kengo Kuma designed the station with wood cladding and plenty of natural light, bringing warmth to its immensity, while 108 clay Venuses by French artist Prune Nourry will hang on its atrium walls, starting in 2026.
The Grand Paris Express is making tracks
To the south of the city, the Villejuif-Gustave Roussy station, designed by Dominique Perrault Architecture, will also serve Line 14 (and Line 15, a new circular line around Paris), though the first trains won’t stop here until late 2024. Located between one of Europe’s foremost cancer hospitals and a large park, the station resembles a circular pavilion from the outside. But below ground, it’s a huge vertical cylinder 70m in diameter. One of the deepest stations in the network, it plunges some 50m, with nine underground levels and a 30m-high void. ‘A cylinder is the most economical form,’ explains Perrault. It’s freestanding. And we are underground, with the pressure from the earth, so it’s a very radical element that allows us to isolate the inside from the earth outside.’
The Villejuif-Gustave Roussy station’s entire depth receives natural light from an open roof in two parts: a pleated circular canopy made of transparent ETFE plastic, and two overlapping circular awnings in stainless steel mesh. Underground, the temperature is kept constant by the surrounding earth, with no additional heating, air conditioning or smoke extraction. ‘The station is ventilated naturally,’ says Perrault. ‘That’s important for cost, for the environment, and also for comfort. It’s the same ambience above and below. The idea is for it to be a continuation of the city.'
The top two levels will be open to the public, with shops and services. From there, monumental escalators take passengers deep down to where the trains arrive in perpendicular tunnels dressed in reflective stainless steel, one suspended above the other. Line 14 is a feat of engineering, shooting through the cylinder unsupported. Picking up on the theme of connection between sky and underground, Chilean artist Iván Navarro has created 58 light boxes using neon tubes and mirrors, engraved with the names of stars. Installed on the ceiling of level -9, they create an illusion of infinite depth
The overall project for the Grand Paris Express won Harvard’s 2023 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design. Architect and urban planner Joan Busquets, who chaired the jury, says, ‘The scale of the project, in terms of the megalopolis, is quite remarkable.’ An undertaking of this size seems impossible today. And though it’s a vast endeavour, the jury appreciated that it is ‘quite complete’. Thought was even given to the 47 million tonnes of excavated earth. Most is being recycled, but some is finding new life as land art – air travellers arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport will fly over two massive eyes that could be a metaphor for the entire initiative. As Busquets notes, nobody can predict exactly how the Grand Paris Express will change the city, ‘but it opens up a new vision for Paris’.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 Design Directory issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
-
RH's new furniture collection is a striking portfolio of contemporary designs
RH’s 2024 RH Modern collection of furniture is a curated showcase of over 50 works by visionary designers
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Sail Loft on Eilean Shona is a luxury cabin with loch views and a backstory
On the Scottish island of Eilean Shona, the Sail Loft is owner Vanessa Branson's new addition, a secluded escape in a spot that inspired Peter Pan’s Neverland
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘Personal Structures’ in Venice is about ‘artists breaking free’
‘Personal Structures 2024: Beyond Boundaries’ reveals a rich tapestry of perspectives on the challenges of our time, from culture to climate and identity
By Nargess Banks Published
-
A new era: Centre Pompidou 2030 plans revealed
Plans for the Centre Pompidou 2030 vision have been announced, revealing a design refresh of the iconic Paris structure by Moreau Kusunoki and Frida Escobedo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Fondation Maeght in Provence digs deep for a spectacular gallery expansion
The Fondation Maeght, the first private art institution, turns 60 this year and celebrates with a glamorous extension to its Provence home
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Take an exclusive tour of La Main, LVMH Métiers d’Art’s new Parisian HQ
LVMH Métiers d’Art’s new Parisian HQ, La Main, brings together modern minimalism and historical charm in a building that celebrates craft
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland connects process and nature
AW2 Architects’ design for the Krug winery encapsulates the part rural, part urban landscape of the French winemaking region of Ambonnay
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Grand Palais restoration in Paris through the lens of champion fencer Enzo Lefort
As Paris’ Grand Palais prepares to reopen following extensive restoration by Chatillon Architectes, we visit the site with champion fencer and photographer Enzo Lefort, who documented the space ahead of the Olympic Games 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Royan Architecture Month showcases French modernism by the sea
Royan Architecture Month 2024 launches in the French city, where many travel to see midcentury builds by the sea, from Notre Dame church to Palais des Congrès
By Stacy Suaya Published
-
Dip into the Paris pools and swimming culture enriching the 2024 Olympic Games
Paris pools, in the Olympics and beyond, have inspired fun, wellness and a love of sports in the French capital
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Jean Prouvé’s House of Better Days on show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
The Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, by Jean Prouvé is explored in a new show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
By Harriet Thorpe Published