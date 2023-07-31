A refreshed Tate Modern cafe offers architectural space for cake, rest and party

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Tate Modern cafe has been given a makeover courtesy of London architecture studio Holland Harvey. The much loved gallery always had a hospitality space on its ground level, yet changing needs and several years in operation, meant the popular northwest corner interior was in need of a refresh. Enter the practice led by Richard Holland and Jonathan Harvey, and now the reimagined cafe has just opened its doors looking better than ever, filled with minimalist touches and sustainable architecture elements.

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

The Tate Modern cafe reimagined

Fittingly named 'Corner', the new Tate Modern cafe (commissioned by Tate Enterprises) is a bustling all day cafe and bar area, used by staff and visitors during the day, as well as special events and late-nights as part of the gallery's busy programme. As a result, this needed to be an interior with some inherent multi-taking, able to shapeshift and transform from a day to an evening venue, catering for anything from meetings, eating, coffee, bar and bigger parties.

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

The answer was in the creation of a series of bespoke elements and 'zones' or 'neighbourhoods', as Holland Harvey stripped back the space and fitted it with a variety of furniture - some loose and some built in, to ensure different needs are covered. Specially made pieces by Goldfinger meet tabletops created by Spared reusing Tate Coffee grounds, and lighting design by There’s Light. There is even a loosely circular bench area whose seats can be lifted using a mechanical system to transform it into a DJ booth.

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

'Tate Eats and Holland Harvey worked closely over the past 18 months to deliver Corner. Conceived as an extension of the public realm, the design seeks to be inclusive, functional, and beautiful – welcoming and accessible to all,' says Jonathan Harvey.

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

(Image credit: Jack Hobhouse)

hollandharvey.com