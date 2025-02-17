London’s Sloane Street has been transformed into a ‘green boulevard’
Iconic shopping destination Sloane Street has had a facelift, now boasting wider pavements, enhanced seating and lighting, and a massive planting scheme
Last week marked the completion of the transformation of London’s Sloane Street – a project described by property management company, Cadogan Estates, as ‘one of the most significant streetscape improvements in almost 250 years’. The Chelsea address, which is known for its luxury shopping offering, has been turned into a ‘green boulevard’.
The plan was overseen by architecture practice John McAslan + Partners, whose chair, John McAslan, has described how Sloane Street’s generous width and architectural asymmetry allowed for the creation of a ‘grand boulevard’, with the objective of ‘enhancing wellbeing and increasing dwell time’. ‘Green infrastructure and a horticulturally-driven design’ have been implemented, as well as measures for ‘strengthening security and easing traffic’.
Sloane Street's transformation
The one-kilometre boulevard, which stretches from Knightsbridge to Sloane Square, has undergone a ‘greening’ achieved by a massive planting scheme inspired by the horticultural heritage of Chelsea, conceived by Flower Show-winner Andy Sturgeon. This scheme introduced more than 100 new trees, following a ‘royal’ colour palette of reds, purples and blues. The plants will offer year-round splendour with flowers, berries and a sculptural branch structure in winter.
A more pedestrian-friendly environment has been implemented by widening the pavement by 23 percent. Lighting has also been enhanced and street furniture introduced. Other changes include the introduction of granite and brass studs demarcating reconfigured parking bays; planters that act as a physical buffer between traffic and pedestrians; and artisanal iron lighting columns inspired by the Holy Trinity Church on Sloane Street.
McAslan has also described how the plan ‘enriches biodiversity and ensures a lasting environmental legacy’ for Sloane Street by implementing sustainability measures such as the use of UK-sourced stone, drought-resistant plants, and LED lighting to reduce energy consumption.
The history of Sloane Street
Sloane Street was originally commissioned by the 1st Earl Cadogan in the 18th century. 300 years later, the site is still owned by the same family, now the Cadogan Group, which is the main landlord in Chelsea and Knightsbridge, and the second-largest of the surviving aristocratic freehold estates after the Grosvenor Estate (comprising Mayfair and Belgravia). Cadogan invested £46 million in this project.
Today, Sloane Street is a London institution. In the 1990s, the Chelsea address became synonymous with the ‘Sloane Ranger’, the nickname given to the upper class young women who frequented the area and its proliferation of flagship stores for many of the biggest brands in fashion. The recent improvements to Sloane Street, argues McAslan, means that it now rivals the grandeur of Avenue Montaigne in Paris and Via Condotti in Rome.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
It all speaks to the question of how you create welcoming urban environments. In this case, the answer seems to be a combination of spaciousness, greenery, lighting and other meticulously-thought-out details, down to the warm hue of the Yorkstone that lines the street.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
'We need to be constantly reminded of our similarities' – Jonathan Baldock challenges the patriarchal roots of a former Roman temple in London
Through use of ceramics and textiles, British artist Jonathan Baldock creates a magical and immersive exhibition at ‘0.1%’ at London's Mithraum Bloomberg Space
By Emily Steer Published
-
Explore a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space in the Baja California Desert
Spiritual Enclosure, a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space designed by Ruben Valdez in Mexico's Baja California Desert, offers flexibility and calm
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
20 years on, ‘The Gates’ makes a digital return to Central Park
The 2005 installation ‘The Gates’ by Christo and Jeanne-Claude marks its 20th anniversary with a digital comeback, relived through the lens of your phone
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Conran Building's refresh brings a beloved London landmark into the 21st century
Conran Building at 22 Shad Thames has been given a new lease of life by Squire & Partners, which has rethought the London classic, originally designed by Hopkins, for the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside Powerhouse: The redevelopment of Lots Road Power Station, which once fuelled the London Underground
The twin-turreted building has followed in the footsteps of Battersea Power Station, being transformed into luxury homes and retail units
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Sadler’s Wells East opens: ‘grand, unassuming and beautifully utilitarian’
Sadler’s Wells East by O’Donnell and Tuomey opens this week, showing off its angular brick forms in London
By Tom Seymour Published
-
2025 Serpentine Pavilion: this year's architect, Marina Tabassum, explains her design
The 2025 Serpentine Pavilion design by Marina Tabassum is unveiled; the Bangladeshi architect talks to us about the commission, vision, and the notion of time
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
We celebrate the emerging London architects to be excited about
These emerging London architects are some of the capital's finest ground-breakers, movers and shakers; heralding a new generation of architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
From a mobile pub to a thatched canopy: Japanese architecture and craft explored at AA show in London
'Distillation of Architecture', a new AA show in London, pairs architects with materials and makers in an exploration of craft through the Japanese lens
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A library in a London telephone box? This is a charming reading nook full of surprises
Set in a restored London telephone box, Upper Street Little Library is a cosy beacon to encourage reading to the wider community
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This revamped east London terraced house is a music lover’s dream
An east London terraced house gets a boost of personality and sustainability thanks to Archmongers, whose transformation makes room for the owners’ creativity and extensive record collection
By Léa Teuscher Published