This Shelter Island house is designed as a ‘modern cabin’
Shelter Island house by Koning Eizenberg is designed with a ‘modern cabin’ approach and aesthetic, keeping the owners close to nature
This Shelter Island house is a 'study in informality shaped by a seaside context,' says its creator, Julie Eizenberg of Los Angeles-based architecture studio Koning Eizenberg. The home, located on the eastern end of Long Island, is conceived as a simple timber structure in nature, a contemporary retreat or a 'modern cabin', aiming to make the most of its idyllic location for its owners, a family of four seeking a weekend home.
Shelter Island house: the context
The Shelter Island house is set among mature trees, hedgerows and rolling lawns, next to a narrow sandy beach and the sea beyond. It is a location the project's clients knew well, having spent many summers and weekends in the area over the course of more than 20 years. Long views of nature and rural structures make for a calming countryside experience that the house was designed to harness.
Shelter Island house: the design
Creating a home that can be enjoyed in all weathers, both indoors and al fresco, was a priority for the whole team. The architects worked on creating interior spaces that feel open and take in the vistas and green environment through large openings and verandas. A series of terraces allows space for an outdoor shower, big fireplaces, an outdoor barbecue, and good ventilation throughout. Even so, the house and its activities remain hidden from view from the street, thanks to the lush planting and its positioning on the site.
Wood siding and concrete inside blend the natural and the manmade, adding a contemporary crispness to materials inspired by the region's vernacular. Respecting the natural context, the home employs sustainable architecture measures, such as rooftop photovoltaic panels for its energy use, and operable wood vents to supplement airflow. Meanwhile, its 'cedar rainscreen siding is quickly turning grey, gathering more character as it ages', the architects add, ensuring the structure feels at one with its rich environment.
