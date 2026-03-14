The critical establishment has never quite known what to do with Satish Gujral. Born in 1925, deaf since the age of eight, trained under Diego Rivera and celebrated across five decades as muralist, printmaker and sculptor – the story practically writes itself as one of disciplinary restlessness. But to read his architecture as a late-career diversion, the caprice of a polymath, is to misunderstand entirely the nature of his formal intelligence. He had always been building.

Satish and his wife Kiran Gujral at their home in New Delhi (Image credit: Madan Mahatta)

The world of Satish Gujral

The thesis demands stating plainly: Gujral's buildings are not buildings that look like sculpture. They are sculpture at tectonic scale – spaces conceived through relief, mass and the slow grammar of load-bearing material. Where his murals compress landscape and memory into a single plane, his architecture unfolds those same energies into three dimensions and makes them walkable. The discipline changed. The vocabulary did not.

Gujral House (Image credit: Sachin Soni / Gujral Foundation )

Landmark building: the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi

No single building makes the argument more powerfully than the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, designed after Gujral won an international competition and built between the late 1970s and early 1980s. Spread across a sloping five-acre site, the complex – comprising Chancery, residences and a sunken tennis court half-swallowed by the earth – announces itself not through a façade but through a landscape of interconnected brick forms.

Belgian Embassy in New Delhi (Image credit: Madan Mahatta)

Stand at the entrance, and you feel, before you understand, that this is not a building approached frontally. It gathers you in obliquely through terraces that step with the gradient, past brick walls carrying no ornament beyond their own stacked weight. Three turrets anchor the residence like geological outcrops. Barrel vaults shade the verandas, tempering Delhi's heat with shadow rather than glass. At the heart, intersecting vaults form a skylit room – recalling neither the Mughal court nor the Le Corbusian free plan, but the chambered interior of a hand-built form.

Belgian Embassy in New Delhi (Image credit: Madan Mahatta)

In a global post-war moment still wrestling with the International Style's aftermath, the Belgian Embassy design landed in a distinct conversation. Its tectonic weight had the civic earnestness of Louis Kahn; its brick as structure and surface recalled the late Alvar Aalto. But Gujral brought something those modernist architecture masters did not: a sculptor's compulsion to make mass speak emotionally, to treat the wall not as enclosure but as primary subject. The influence of Carlo Scarpa – absorbed through (Satish's architect son) Mohit Gujral's sensitivity to material transitions – surfaces in the articulation of joints and planes. The result is architecture simultaneously monumental and intimate, civic and body-scaled.

Belgian Embassy in New Delhi (Image credit: Madan Mahatta)

Architectural approach: relief as a method

To understand Gujral's architecture, begin not with Belgium but with the city of Modi Nagar, where a sculpture commission evolved into his first major building: a factory and guesthouse for industrialist BK Modi in the early 1970s. The guesthouse is embedded in its landscape, sunken courts drawing light downward rather than deflecting it with a wall. Segmented brick-clad arches describe the structure; the factory responds with bold triangular concrete frames. Moving through these spaces feels like inhabiting a sectional drawing translated into three dimensions.

Modi Nagar factory (Image credit: Madan Mahatta)

The same logic recurs at the CMC Campus near Golconda Fort – where buildings grow organically from existing rock formations rather than displacing them – and at the Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow, where Buddhist stupa geometry and mandala ordering principles translate not into symbolic ornament but into the massing itself: platforms, axes, rising red sandstone volumes functioning as spatial argument rather than civic decoration.

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Modi Nagar guesthouse (Image credit: Shovan Gandhi)

What connects Modi Nagar to Chanakyapuri to Hyderabad is not style but method. Gujral's architecture is organised by the logic of relief – incremental projection and recession of planes, shadow choreographed to make a wall readable as a surface in time. The arches are not structural quotations; the vaults are not historical gestures. They are spatial devices that shape how light enters, how bodies move, how memory adheres to material.

Gujral House (Image credit: Sachin Soni / Gujral Foundation )

A legacy awaiting its architecture-first reading

Gujral died in 2023. The retrospectives came through familiar frames: painter, muralist, cultural titan. The architecture remained peripheral – acknowledged but not examined on its own terms. This is the critical gap. The Belgian Embassy alone – its inhabitable masonry, vaulted interiors, terraced landscape refusing to separate building from ground – merits the sustained architectural analysis that only a visually led, annotation-rich treatment can offer.

Gujral House (Image credit: Sachin Soni / Gujral Foundation )

What that reading reveals is not an artist who wandered into architecture, but a tectonic intelligence always present – in the relief surfaces of his murals, in the mass-and-void tensions of his sculpture, in the way he understood space as something felt in the body before it is processed by the mind. Satish Gujral did not switch disciplines. He simply found, at a certain scale, that the material could finally hold the full weight of what he had always been trying to say.

Exhibition view of ‘Satish Gujral 100: World of Architecture’ at Gujral House (Image credit: Sachin Soni / Gujral Foundation )

‘Satish Gujral 100: World of Architecture’ is on show at Gujral House until 23 March 2026

gujralfoundation.org