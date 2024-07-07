Tour the refreshed Saint Andrew Holborn: an icon reveals its crisp new interior in London

DaeWha Kang reimagines Saint Andrew Holborn church through a sensitive architectural solution that blends tradition and modernity in London

Saint Andrew Holborn
(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)
By
published

Saint Andrew Holborn has been brought into the 21st century, thanks to a sensitive redesign by architect DaeWha Kang. The structure is a heritage building from the late 17th century (rebuilt after damage during the Second World War) by Sir Christopher Wren and his largest parish church. The project implemented a restoration and redecoration programme for the beloved piece of religious architecture in central London, in close collaboration with St Andrew's Guild Church Council.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

Inside London church Saint Andrew Holborn

Kang writes on the building's history: 'The church's interior, devastated during the Second World War, was reconstructed in the early 1960s by architects John Seely and Paul Paget. Over the last half-century, the Grade I-listed church suffered from a proliferation of clutter. At the same time, the evolution of the City of London into an office-centric zone and the subsequent decline in Saint Andrew Holborn's worshippers set the stage for a restoration that goes beyond surface-level improvements.'

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

The design aimed at balancing the tightrope between offering spaces for contemplation and community, all in the context of a serene, intimate and sacred space. The redesign ensured all areas are fully accessible too.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

Among the new additions is the introduction of a baptistery chapel at the church's west end. Making use of a spring and a wealth of Roman artefacts discovered in a crypt under the site, Kang created a bespoke space for blessings and baptisms.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

'The new baptistery incorporates a stone setting for the font with a paving pattern inspired by Wren's mathematical proofs for hyperboloid geometry. An octagonal step positions the font as the centrepiece, while smaller stone plinths at the chapel's perimeter create secondary focus points for prayer,' the architect writes.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

He continues: 'This serene space is open to the outside, welcoming members of the local community who seek respite from the stresses of everyday life and contemplate the longer arc of time captured in this sacred place.'

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Yuki Sugiura)

Elsewhere, sculptural brass screens, and ornamental timber panelling and metalwork offer strategic contemporary moments throughout. A key driver for the design solution was to avoid pastiche and ensure the old and new are clearly articulated and distinctive, the architect stresses.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

Meanwhile, in the central nave, a new digital lighting system enables the creation of diverse atmospheres to fit different ceremonies and uses. A bespoke approach such as this in other areas of the project allows flexibility and adaptability of the space to evolving needs – ensuring the church can serve its parish and community for years to come.

St Andrew's parish churhc DaeWha Kang

(Image credit: Kyungsub Shin)

daewha.com

Topics
London Uk
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸