Hampshire home for a sailor makes for a sustainable domestic haven
Sailor's House by OB Architecture is a Hampshire home that combines minimalism and sustainability
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Minimalist architecture and sustainability meet in this Hampshire home. Sailor's House by OB Architecture is a bespoke residence for a private client with a background in sailing – a world that not only lent the house its name, but also informed its sustainable architecture approach that puts nature first and allows the residents to keep in touch with their green surroundings.
A sustainable Hampshire home
The Hampshire home sits on a secluded, generous piece of land, placed centrally in a green garden that neighbours a Grade II-listed church. The structure itself, which occupies a Z-shaped floorplan, is composed of two single-storey volumes and a central, two-storey one, and was crafted to ensure views of the precious historical and natural surroundings are not obstructed in any way. At the same time, stepping inside, the interior spaces offer a serene, contemporary domestic haven.
The owners were keen to create an environmentally sensitive home, and the Winchester-based studio's architects, led by founding partner Olly Bray, obliged. As a result, the house uses not only high-performing building fabric and carefully calculated levels of airtightness, but it also features integrated renewable energy technologies to minimise the mains supply of energy and water. And while the modern home replaces a tired, smaller, 1970s existing bungalow on site, the built area footprint remains roughly the same.
Inside, the home contains ample living space, which opens up its pared-down, calming interiors to the leafy outdoors. A neutral colour palette and the extensive use of wood in surfaces and detailing make for light and tactile spaces. The ground level is intrinsically connected to the terraces and planting beyond, while the much lighter, glulam timber-framed and clad upstairs volume envelopes three generous bedrooms. Meanwhile, the ground floor forms a 'base' for the structure, anchoring it to the ground, made of a steel frame (also containing highly insulated timber infill).
obarchitecture.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance combines bronze and beeswax for expressive candles
Made in Portugal under the French designer's Made in Situ label, 'Bronze and Beeswax' is a series of candles and candleholders whose aesthetic is both organic and minimalist
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Karimoku Commons Kyoto offers an intimate, home-like experience
Karimoku Furniture Inc opens its first Karimoku Commons location in Kyoto, in a former wooden machiya townhouse that offers an intimate experience of the brand
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Venice Biennale 2024: a guide to the artists announced so far
Keep up-to-date with our ongoing list of who’s representing who at the Venice Biennale 2024 – here's what we know so far
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Mapping modern Cambridge architecture
A modern Cambridge architecture map offers immersive tours through the British city’s 20th century gems
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Home and art gallery Maison Colbert is a London transformation story
Maison Colbert by Chris Dyson Architects reimagines a row of London houses into a single home and artist's gallery in the East End
By Marwa El Mubark • Published
-
The dMFK office in Fitzrovia hails a postpandemic approach to workspace
The new office of architects dMFK in Fitzrovia, designed by the studio alongside architects Sher + White, exemplifies the reimagining of workspaces for a postpandemic London
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Two Hands nursery by vPPR is where design flair meets sustainability
Two Hands nursery in London, designed by vPPR, mixes colourful interiors and sustainable architecture elements with wellbeing in mind
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Is ProxyAddress architecture’s answer to solving homelessness?
ProxyAddress founder Chris Hildrey talks to us about architecture changing the world, and his pioneering initiative to help solve homelessness
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sustainable Farnham house unites contemporary architecture and nature
A sustainable Farnham house in the Surrey countryside combines a secluded, sloping site with modern materials
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Looking Glass Lodge immerses its guests in British nature
Looking Glass Lodge by Michael Kendrick Architects is an idyllic woodland retreat in the UK’s East Sussex
By Ellie Stathaki • Published