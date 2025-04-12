An octogenarian’s north London home is bold with utilitarian authenticity

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)
Intertwined within the architecture of this north London home is a heartfelt narrative between its octogenarian owner and her love for 20th-century design. Inspired by her late husband, an architect, Woodbury Residence echoes modernist architecture influences from Edwin Lutyens and Alvar Aalto. The house is located in the suburban area of Barnet in north London and was designed by Of Architecture, which adored working closely with the client, in her mid-eighties, and her bold, forward-thinking spirit.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Inside Woodbury residence, a suburban north London home

Upon entrance, Woodbury shows off its raw, original nature. Its architectural authenticity can be found in the metalwork and wood elements, which display a distinct utilitarian approach. The interiors mimic that of a workshop, a clean slate to start afresh, to craft new memories and keep moving forward, which is in tune with the youthful spirit of the client.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Of Architecture listened to its client’s treasured stories to inform the design of the home, as she shared that she often spent weekends exploring Edwardian country houses and gardens by Gertrude Jekyll.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Although beautiful design is at the forefront of the home – including a concept from decalcomania, the practice of creating mirror patterns through folded paint – it is also rooted in functionality.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

On the ground floor, which follows the natural site levels, living spaces flow continuously between cooking and dining areas, which are flooded with natural light. The floor also hosts a bedroom and a bathroom.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Design details, including a double-height oak timber screen, offer a nod to the client’s late husband and his architectural work in the St John’s church near Oakleigh Park. Oak flooring runs through the home and extends to the bay-window seating. Handcrafted burgundy red bricks and rosemary terracotta roof tiles add a sense of tradition.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Of Architecture’s rendition of brick architecture showcases how historical references can be evolved through a contemporary lens. The studio also paid homage to Lutyens’ curved architectural style with a rounded roof that includes a mixture of eaves, gutter, and façade into a single cohesive brick ‘ski-jump’.

Woodbury residence North London

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

The exterior mimics the narrative told within the walls of the home, a residence which is ready to accommodate new memories and family life.

studio-of.co.uk

