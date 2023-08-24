Of Architecture, UK: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
UK-based practice Of Architecture joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging studios
Of Architecture was founded in London in 2021 by James Mak and Jongwon Na, who came together to form their joint practice after stints at dRMM and 6a respectively. Now, the emerging practice has joined the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. Its Esplanade House project is a minimalist seaside home on Fistral Bay, UK.
Who: Of Architecture
Working with anything from public institutions and charities to developers, designers and private individuals, Of Architecture is a small and agile studio based in east London. 'We see architecture as a process where materials come together, accumulate and create spaces. Our ethos is to understand and respect the integrity of each element of the building – the material, craftsmen and people who would inhabit these spaces,' Mak and Na agree.
Working closely with their clients sits at the core of the duo's work. They explain: ‘We celebrate each and every context we work in. Architecture should honestly articulate who we are as individuals and as a society. Our aspiration is to create simple, conscious and beautiful spaces through a piece of furniture, a building, or a city at a time.'
At the same time, they layer their brief with their rich influences that stem from 'everyday life in the city'.
What: Esplanade House
Esplanade House is situated atop a cliff in picturesque Cornwall, elegantly placed among the plot's terraced gardens. The new-build home makes the most of its privileged position's views, while at the same time, spread across three levels, it serves as the clients' live-and-work space. In order to accommodate the structure's different needs and functions, Of Architecture worked with a minimalist architecture palette – in terms of form, colour and material.
The house, consisting of simple rectangular volumes, is topped by a zinc roof, appearing 'monolithic and modest'. Its interiors take a similar approach, as textured lime render and silver-coloured metals dominate. A double-height living space is amply lit by a large opening towards the sea views, while the exposed soffit of long steel beams becomes a key interior feature. Above the living space are a screening room and a library. Bedrooms are nestled next to the living space, and underneath.
Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.
