Triangle House invites you to its inner world of colourful surprises
Triangle House by Artefact is a private home in Epsom, outside London, combining Caribbean style, colour and functionality
Triangle House is a project by London-based architecture studio Artefact involving the refresh and extension of a fairly typical, for the area, detached house at the end of a cul-de-sac developed by Ideal Homes in the 1950s - so far, so normal. Yet stepping inside the residence, a wealth of surprises unfolds.
Explore Triangle House by Artefact
The architects, headed by Benedetta Rogers and Daniel Marmot, were tasked with reimagining the home by creating a new garden wing inspired by styles of the Caribbean, drawing on its owner's heritage. A lush planting scheme by Phenomena, featuring banana palms and leafy greens, frames the extension as it spills out to a large, blue-coloured terrace.
Inside, a construction of exposed blocks is matched by a vibrant colour palette that highlights accents throughout. There is a bright yellow ceiling and pink and blue built-in furniture, such as the dining area seating and the bespoke kitchen island.
The exterior facade's triangular blue blocks and terracotta tiles enclose a flowing, open space indoors, containing expanded living spaces, a new family bathroom, a future-proofed adaptable bedroom, an office-cum-music room, and a snug. 'A careful balance of openness and enclosure ensures the living spaces feel like a series of distinct rooms with glimpses of life in the neighbouring spaces,' the architects write.
Visitors are led into this space through a reworked, dramatic double-height main entrance, before stepping out to the carefully reconfigured garden.
It was an ambitious brief with a tight budget, but the architects rose to the occasion and did not overlook sustainable architecture goals either. The house was designed to be lean yet robust and is built from locally sourced hollow blockwork with mineral wool insulation. This and more implemented strategies meant the overall construction's embodied carbon was brought down significantly.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Design Parade is the South of France's annual design extravaganza
If you're heading to the South of France this summer, don't miss Design Parade Hyeres & Toulon 2024, the annual creative extravaganza spotlighting emerging talent in historical locations
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Tejumola Adenuga contemplates the future of creativity in Nigeria
Inside Tejumola Adenuga’s solo exhibition, ‘FUTURE, PAST', at Art Twenty One in Lagos
By Chisom Peter Job Published
-
Photographer Benedict Redgrove showcases his automotive portfolio in Auto Photo Manual
Auto Photo Manual is a new monograph from Benedict Redgrove that explores the art and science of photographing the world’s most striking cars
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Tour the refreshed Saint Andrew Holborn: an icon reveals its crisp new interior in London
DaeWha Kang reimagines Saint Andrew Holborn church through a sensitive architectural solution that blends tradition and modernity in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Suffolk house by Studio Bark pairs a fresh visual language with low-energy design
Suffolk house Water Farm is off-the-grid but defiantly on the map, a bold new object in the landscape with a strong visual impact and minimal carbon footprint
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Westminster Coroner's Court renovation delicately blends moments of softness and austerity
Westminster Coroner's Court gets a refresh and addition, courtesy of Lynch Architects and artist Brian Clarke
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Sherborne is Dorset’s new cultural hub
The Sherborne in Dorset has got a facelift by architects Spase, giving the cultural destination a new rooftop extension and flexible spaces
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The Loom Club is a new London social and co-working hub with a ‘gentle’ twist
The Loom Club, designed by Kasawoo, is conceived to bring together local communities, home working, and leisure through a ‘gentle’ approach
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Allotment Cottage is a London home drawing on its garden and home-grown produce
Allotment Cottage by Pensaer is a project that takes its cues from its garden, blending textures and materials into the design of this London home
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cockpit Deptford is a new home for the arts and crafts in south London
Cockpit Deptford by Cooke Fawcett Architects opens in south London, offering creative studios, a café, woodworking and metalworking hubs, and a craft garden
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Hermitage Mews is a net-zero family of homes in London’s Crystal Palace
Hermitage Mews by Gbolade Design Studio is a sustainable residential complex in south London's Crystal Palace, conceived to be green and contextual
By Ellie Stathaki Published